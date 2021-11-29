GRAYSON, Ky, — East Carter had no answer for Belfry's powerful running game in the Class 3A Semi-State Final on Friday night in Grayson as the Pirates ran their way to a 15th State Championship game appearance with a 48-26 win at Steve Womack Field.
Belfry, who started the season with an 0-5 record, improved to 8-6 with the win and advances to play Paducah Tilghman (8-6) on Saturday in a noon kickoff at Kroger Field on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.
"We knew at the beginning of the year that we were going to struggle a little bit early on. But I told our kids, 'hey we are going to take some shots along the way but whatever you do don't stop believing in yourselves, we can still have a good football team at the end of the year'," longtime Belfry head coach Philip Haywood said. "At one point I think we were the only ones who believed that, because we didn't look good for awhile. But every week we started getting better. I'm just so proud of these guys...They keep rising to the occasion. I told them at the beginning of the playoffs that if we can just play long enough we can be pretty good. We really haven't peaked yet, we just keep getting better every week."
The Pirates ran all over the homestanding Raiders on Friday night as coach Haywood's club is finding their groove in the triple-option style offense late in the year.
Belfry gained 560 total rushing yards on the night on 54 carries, good for over 10 yards per carry. They did not attempt a single pass the entire game.
"We do what we can do, we've got our four or five plays and we may try other things in practice but when it comes down to it this is what we're getting good at," Haywood said. "Our coaching staff has said all along lets just get good at a few things. We've tried a lot of things, but this is what we are good at. Our backs are learning to read blocks and our line is playing a lot better...overall we just keep getting better at the things that we do. We don't try to be too fancy and just stay within ourselves."
Senior All-State running back Isaac Dixon once again had a monster game for the red-and-white as he ran for 245 yards on 19 carries, scored four touchdowns, and intercepted a pass in the win.
The two teams were trading scores early on in the game as Dixon and East Carter running back Charlie Terry were putting on a show in the early going. \
Dixon had two touchdowns and over 100 yards rushing in less then seven minutes of game action and Terry ran for three early scores with his final touchdown being a 75 yard sprint that gave East Carter the 18-14 lead with 8:57 left in the first half.
The Pirates answered that with a quick touchdown as they went 61 yards in six plays as Dre Young scored his first of two touchdowns on the day from four yards away and BHS took the lead at 20-18 with 6:58 left in the second quarter.
After a lengthy drive on the ensuing Raider possession the Belfry defense made arguably the play of the game as they stuffed Terry on a 4th and 1 from their own 4 yard line to force a turnover on downs and give the ball back to their offense with 2:26 left on the first half clock.
Needing to go 95 yards to score, one would think coach Haywood would play it conservative and run out the clock.
The Pirates had other plans however as after a couple of chunk runs from Zayne Hatfield Dixon scored for the third time of the first half, this time from 15 yards away, as Belfry extended their lead to 27-18 going into halftime.
"There was a timeout right before that 4th down stop, and we told our kids that this was a huge play. We tell our kids that a lot, but this one was a really big play and we knew it was," Haywood said. "(Isaac) Dixon came off the corner and hit the guy in the backfield and stopped that and then we had plenty of time to get the ball down the field. That changed the game, it was like a 12 point game in a minute and a half. You've got to make big plays in big games and I thought our kids made the plays when they needed to make them tonight."
With all the momentum now on the side of the Pirates they took the opening kickoff of the second half and marched on a 10 play, 62 yard scoring drive that was ended with a one yard plunge from Young to push their lead to 34-18 with 7:23 left in the third.
After the Belfry defense forced another turnover on downs on the next Raider possession, Hatfield reached the end zone for his lone score of the day as he scampered in from 30 yards away and BHS took their largest lead of the contest at 41-18 with 2:57 left in the third.
After an East Carter score cut the Belfry lead to two scores at 41-26, Dixon put the dagger in the heart of the Raiders as he ran in from five yards away to reach the final score of 48-26.
All three of Belfry's backs were able to get going against the Raiders as Hatfield ran for 155 yards on 10 carries, good for over 15 yards a pop, while Young ran for 86 yards on 14 totes to complement Dixon's 245 yard performance.
Even reserved fullback Braxton Hatfield had a nice showing as he ran for 57 yards on seven carries, all coming in the fourth quarter.
Terry led East Carter with 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 23 carries while QB Kanyon Kozee ran 72 yards on eight attempts. Kozee finished 7-12 passing for 130 yards, one TD, and one interception.
The win for Belfry sends them to their 15th State Championship game all-time and their 14th appearance in a title game under coach Haywood. They will be searching for the school's eighth state championship victory.
Score by Quarters
BHS (8-6): 14 13 14 7 - 48
ECHS (11-4): 12 6 0 8 - 26
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
EC: Charlie Terry 28 yard run (Run failed) 9:06
B: Isaac Dixon 7 yard run (Gideon Ireson Kick Good) 8:07
B: Dixon 47 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 5:42
EC: Terry 2 yard run (run failed) 3:12
Second Quarter
EC: Terry 75 yard run (run failed) 8:57
B: Dre Young 4 yard run (Ireson Kick no good) 6:58
B: Dixon 15 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 1:04
Third Quarter
B: Young 1 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 7:23
B: Zayne Hatfield 30 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 2:57
Fourth Quarter
EC: Kanyon Kozee 3 yard pass to Isaac Boggs (Kozee run) 10:29
B: Dixon 5 yard run (Ireson Kick Good) 7:52