CHARLESTON — On Thursday afternoon, a directive was given from Gov. Jim Justice to the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to indefinitely suspend the rest of the girls basketball state tournament at the conclusion of a Class A quarterfinal between Parkersburg Catholic and Tucker County due to concerns about the coronavirus.
A full slate of six games was played on Wednesday at the Charleston Coliseum and the morning wave of three games was played on Thursday with three more scheduled to go in the evening. Class AA regional co-finals in boys basketball were also scheduled to be held at host sites on Thursday, but those games were also indefinitely postponed, as was the boys state tournament, which was scheduled for next week.
The decision came on a day in which the NCAA chose to cancel conference basketball tournaments as well as its national tournament. Governing bodies for prep sports in bordering states such as Kentucky, Ohio and Pennsylvania also suspended their tournaments.
Justice is also the coach for the Greenbrier East girls team and the Spartans were scheduled to play at 7:15 p.m. on Friday.
“We’re going to try and work on a way to maybe follow suit with some of the other states,” Justice said. “We may have to play at a different location, but [SSAC executive director] Bernie [Dolan] is a good man, he runs a good ship and he’s going to figure this out.
“It’s my job to protect us, to protect all of us, and that’s what I’m going to do. I hate it terrible bad, because it’s important to the state of West Virginia, the great city of Charleston and it’s important to all of those kids, but we have to protect those kids first and foremost.”
Dolan attended Justice’s press conference and then returned to the Charleston Coliseum to field questions from the media.
“We’ve been working with the health director for West Virginia as well as the state superintendent and obviously, the Governor’s office,” Dolan said. “West Virginia has been lucky, as of right now there are no confirmed cases of the virus in West Virginia, but as things begin to unravel around us, you certainly want to play it safe and make sure you do the right thing. It looked like we were going to be OK through the girls tournament but as more cases ended up around us — we have so many border states and counties that at some point we’re probably going to have a case. We certainly felt like this was the prudent thing to do at this point.”
It was a fast-developing situation as sports organizations around the country began shutting down. The NBA, NHL, MLB as well as the NCAA have all also been suspended indefinitely. NASCAR and the PGA Tour still plan to hold events, but have restricted fans from attending.
Dolan admitted that as those decisions came down, the governor’s and the SSAC’s hands were forced a bit and that plans changed quickly throughout the day on Thursday.
“As of this morning we were thinking, ‘We’re going to keep playing out the girls state tournament,’” Dolan said. “But as other cases end up in states around us and states start falling off, you don’t want to be the outlier.
“We started to look at it and then at that point we backed off and said, ‘We probably need to shut it down now until we have a pretty good idea of where we’re heading with this.’”
Dolan could not give a timetable for the tournament’s resumption or a cutoff date at which point the SSAC would cancel the rest of the season. Players, fans and coaches from schools that had traveled and gotten hotel rooms were told to return home for at least the weekend. Dolan said the SSAC would hopefully arrive at a plan of action or a decision early next week regarding whether to try and resume sports or cancel them for good.
“I’m sure the big question is when will we get back? When will we do it? Where will we do it,” Dolan said. “I think all of those questions have to be answered but we can’t answer them today because we don’t know where this virus situation is going to take us. We haven’t known from day to day.
“We’re hoping we can get a break and see where it begins to pause and then maybe we can see whether it’s going to hit its peak and come down or if it’s still going to keep going.”
Teams still alive in the basketball postseason as well as teams preparing for spring sports seasons — baseball, softball, track and field and tennis — are still being permitted to practice. Looking beyond basketball tournaments, Dolan said spring sports could be affected as well, though no decision on that had been made or was likely imminent. College conferences began shutting down spring sports on Thursday as well.
“I think in some sports you could still compete in some sports in small groups,” Dolan said. “It’s possible they could go on but as fast as this thing is going, by tomorrow morning, I might have a different answer for you.”
Dolan also stressed the importance of coaches and players taking it upon themselves to take the needed precautions to avoid the spread of the virus as much as possible.
“The bottom line is all the coaches and players have to take a proactive stance here,” Dolan said. “They need to practice good hygiene, and if you’re sick you shouldn’t come to practice. One thing we are learning about this is that the students are seldom the person who gets sick but they could become a carrier. We certainly don’t want them carrying it back.”