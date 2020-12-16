The sweet sound of balls bouncing off of the hardwood and swishing through the nets has returned for local athletes in one portion of the region, as Kentucky high school’s were permitted to resume practice for winter sports on Monday. The KHSAA pushed back the start of the hoops season to January 4 and also pushed back the dates for the boys’ and girls’ Sweet 16 to March 29-April 8. Meanwhile across the river in West Virginia, the WVSSAC is not allowing teams to practice until Jan. 11 with games beginning for girls’ teams on Jan. 22 and boys’ squads on Jan. 29. The WVSSAC also pushed back their boys and girls state tournaments at the Charleston Civic Center. The girls’ tournament is tentatively set from Mar. 30 to April 3 and the boys’ tourney will take place from April 6 to April 10.
Basketball practice resumes in Kentucky on Monday
jmccormick
