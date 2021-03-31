GOODY, Ky. — After having the entire 2020 seasons cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the baseball and softball teams at Belfry High School are finally taking the field once again as their regular season began on Monday.
The Lady Pirate softball squad coached by Ryan Chapman were scheduled to host East Ridge in their season opener on Monday, weather permitting, and then play again at home on Tuesday against Martin County.
Their next scheduled game is on April 5 at Magoffin County.
The baseball Pirates led by head coach Michael Hagy are also anxious to re-take the diamond and try their hand at another 60th District Crown.
They also open the season on Monday, weather permitting, at baseball power Lawrence County before playing the home opener on Tuesday against Betsy Layne.
BHS closes out their opening week with a pair of road games, on Friday at Floyd Central and Saturday afternoon tilt at Russel.
Below are the complete schedules for each squad in full:
2021 BELFRY SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Mar 29 East Ridge home 7:30 PM
Mar 29 East Ridge home 6:00 PM
Mar 30 Martin County home 6:00 PM
Apr 5 Magoffin County away 6:00 PM
Apr 6 Johnson Central away 6:00 PM
Apr 10 Letcher County Central away 11:00 AM
Apr 10 Powell County 1:00 PM
Apr 12 Pike County Central away 6:00 PM
Apr 13 East Ridge away 6:00 PM
Apr 16 TBA at Letcher County Central 7th Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic
Apr 17 TBA at Letcher County Central 7th Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic
Apr 17 TBA at Letcher County Central 7th Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic
Apr 17 TBA at Letcher County Central 7th Annual Wizard of Ozz Classic
Apr 20 Phelps away 6:00 PM
Apr 23 Martin County away 6:00 PM
May 3 Phelps home 6:00 PM
May 11 Floyd Central away 6:00 PM
May 13 Johnson Central home 6:00 PM
May 14 Pike County Central home 6:00 PM
May 15 Elliott County 1:00 PM
May 15 Boyd County away 3:00 PM
May 18 Mingo Central (Matewan), WV away 5:30 PM
May 18 Mingo Central (Matewan), WV away 7:30 PM
May 22 Letcher County Central home 12:00 PM
May 24 Magoffin County home 6:00 PM
May 25 Pikeville away 7:30 PM
May 25 Pikeville away 6:00 PM
May 27 Paintsville away 6:00 PM
2021 BELFRY BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Mar 29 Lawrence County away 6:00 PM
Mar 30 Betsy Layne home 6:00 PM
Apr 2 Floyd Central away 6:00 PM
Apr 3 Russell away 11:30 AM
Apr 5 Magoffin County home 6:00 PM
Apr 8 Mingo Central (Matewan), WV away 5:30 PM
Apr 9 Johnson Central home 6:00 PM
Apr 13 Martin County home 6:00 PM
Apr 13 Shelby Valley away 12:00 PM
Apr 14 Prestonsburg home 6:00 PM
Apr 16 Jenkins away 6:00 PM
Apr 19 Phelps home 6:00 PM
Apr 20 Man, WV home 5:30 PM
Apr 22 Letcher County Central away 6:00 PM
Apr 23 Pike County Central home 6:00 PM
Apr 26 Letcher County Central home 6:00 PM
Apr 27 Man, WV away 5:30 PM
Apr 29 Betsy Layne away 6:00 PM
Apr 30 Paintsville away 6:00 PM
May 3 Pike County Central away 6:00 PM
May 4 Paintsville home 6:00 PM
May 6 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV home 6:00 PM
May 7 Floyd Central home 6:00 PM
May 10 Mingo Central (Matewan), WV home 6:00 PM
May 13 Phelps away 6:00 PM
May 15 Russell home 7:15 PM Jim Vaughn Smith Invitational
May 15 North Bullitt home 12:00 PM Jim Vaughn Smith Invitational
May 17 Jenkins home 6:00 PM
May 18 Johnson Central away 6:00 PM
May 20 Tug Valley (Williamson), WV away 5:00 PM
May 21 Shelby Valley home 6:00 PM
May 22 Prestonsburg away 11:00 AM
May 24 Magoffin County away 6:00 PM
May 25 Martin County away 6:00 PM
May 26 Lawrence County home 6:00 PM