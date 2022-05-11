OWENSBORO, Ky. — Williamson native Aaron Banks is still burning up the track and field competition as he turned some heads this past weekend at the 2022 Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championships.
Banks, a graduate senior at Ashland University in Ohio, won the men’s 200 dash as he came from behind to win running a blazing 21.34 seconds.
Banks, sophomore Doniven Jackson, senior Channing Phillips and senior Keshun Jones also won the men’s 4x100 relay in 40.53 seconds.
The 4x100 relay group has the third fastest time on the season in all of NCAA Division II as they previously ran the relay in 39.65 seconds.
Banks also claimed second place in the men’s 100 dash at 10.51 seconds. At the conclusion of the event, Banks was named co-men’s track Athlete of the Meet. He earned 20.5 points during the conference meet.
Banks transferred to Ashland University from the University of Charleston after he received his Bachelor’s Degree in physical therapy. In 2020 in his final year at UC he was named a NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-American by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association
Aaron is the son of Virdell and Hazel “Gina” Banks of Williamson and is a 2017 graduate of Mingo Central High School where he was a standout in men’s track and field and basketball.
With the conference meet now behind him, Banks will not prepare for to compete in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships which will be held from May 26 to May 28 in Allendale, Michigan.