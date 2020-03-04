Mingo Central alum and Williamson native Aaron Banks continues to impress for the University of Charleston Track and Field team as he recently claimed first place in the 60M and 200M dash at the 2020 Mountain East Conference Indoor Track and Field Championship on Feb. 22 at Marshall University.
Banks set a new personal best in the 60M dash as he ran it in a blistering 6.78 seconds, which is an NCAA DII Provisional time and good for 13th in the nation and third in the Atlantic Region.
The junior speedster also won the 200M dash with a time of 21.66 seconds,currently good for 26th in the nation and fourth in the Atlantic Region.
Banks performances helped the men’s indoor track and field team place 1st in the inaugural Mountain East Conference Indoor Track & Field Championships. They were also recently ranked first in the Atlantic Region by the USTFCCCA for the first time in program history (Indoor and Outdoor).