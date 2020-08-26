For the second consecutive season, Williamson native Aaron Banks was recently named a NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-American by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA).
Banks receives honors after finishing his junior season for the Unversity of Charleston Track and Field Team, a year in which he was also named a USTFCCCA All-American.
During the 2020 indoor season, Banks qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60m dash after placing 1st in the dash with a time of 6.78 seconds. The 6.78 mark set the school record and allowed Banks to receive First Team All-Atlantic Region honors.
In addition, Banks placed 1st at the conference championships in the 200m with a time of 21.66 where he also set the university record to earn First Team All-Atlantic Region honors.
In both the 60m and 200m runs, he earned First Team All-MEC honors.
Banks was also named an Academic All-American after his sophomore season in 2019. Banks declared a major of Movement Science with plans of becoming a physical therapist.