GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Lady Pirates received an outstanding performance from senior center Katie Ball as she carried them to a 73-60 win over Perry Central on Thursday, Dec. 5, in the BHS Gymnasium.
The 6-foot-2 Ball put on a display against the Lady Commodores as she poured in a game high 43 points and grabbed down a game high 18 rebounds on the night.
She scored 33 of her 43 points in the second half alone.
The Lady Pirates (1-1) got off to a slow start as the visiting Commodores got off to a 12-7 lead after one period of play. Coach Kevin Deskins’ squad caught fire in the second eight minutes of play however as they outscored PCC 27-14 in the quarter to take a 34-26 halftime lead.
In the third period the Lady Commodores cut into the Belfry lead as they outscored the Lady Pirates 19-16 in the stanza to make the score 50-45 going into the fourth quarter of play. Ball scored 14 of her teams 16 points in the third.
She then continued her hot stretch in the fourth quarter as she took over the game and single-handedly buried Perry County Central with 19 points in the quarter to secure the 13 point win.
The Lady Pirates shot better than 50% from the floor as the hit 28 of 55 shots while holding Perry County to 39.4 percent on 26 of 66 shooting.
Sophomore Cushi Fletcher also reached double-figures for Belfry as she tossed in 11 points while fellow sophomore Linzee Phillips scored five.
Freshman Courtney Hoskins scored 21 points to lead Perry Central while Chelsey Napier also reached double figures with 14.
The win for Belfry improved them to 1-1 on the young season and they were back in action on Monday at Greenup County, but scores and stats from that game were not available at press time.
Belfry will play again at home on Saturday against Huntington High as a part of The Battle at Belfry Invitational.
Score by quarters
Perry Central (1-1): 12 14 19 15 — 60
Belfry (1-1): 7 27 16 23 — 73
Scoring
PC: Napier 14; Dunnigan 2; Minks 9; Harris 8; Hoskins 21; Neace 6
B: Varney 4; Ball 43 (33 in 2nd half, 19 in 4th quarter); Phillips 5; Fletcher 11l Sullivan 1; Layne 3; Justice 3
LETCHER COUNTY 63 BELFRY 58: The Belfry Lady Pirates lost their season opening game at the hands of Letcher County on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in a 63-58 game at the BHS Gymnasium.
The Lady Pirates led 15-13 after the first eight minutes of play and extended that lead to 34-26 going into the halftime locker room, but the visiting Cougars outscored them 22-10 in the third quarter to take a 48-44 lead into the fourth.
Belfry battled back in the 4th and took the lead back at one point but Letcher County made enough plays down the stretch to eek out the five point road win.
Katie Ball led Belfry in her first varsity game with the red-and-white as she scored 23 points, yanked down 17 rebounds, and dished out seven assists.
The Cleveland State commit scored 19 of her 13 points in the first half.
Sophomore Cushi Fletcher joined ball in double-figures with 10 points while point guard Linzee Phillips added nine. Alyssa Varney scored six on a pair of three-pointers while sophomore Kyra Justice rounded out the scoring with two.
Brooklynn Collins led the Lady Cougars with 18 points, Kaylee Banks added 13, and Loren Boggs and Brooke Bates each finished with 10.
The Lady Pirates have played their first two games without eighth grade guard Keyera Thornsbury who is expected to be one of the leading scorers this season for BHS.
Score by quarters
Letcher Central (1-0): 13 13 22 15 — 63
Belfry (0-1): 15 19 10 14 — 58
Scoring
LC: Collins 18; Craft 3; Bates 10; Banks 13; Boggs 10; Crick 2; Hayes 7
B: Varney 6; Ball 23 (19 in 1st half, 13 in 1st quarter); Phillips 9; Fletcher 10; Justice 2