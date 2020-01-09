GOODY, Ky. — Belfry senior center Katie Ball did everything but sell tickets on Monday night in the Lady Pirates 68-51 win over Floyd Central in the Kentucky 2A Tournament Sectional Semifinals held at Belfry High School.
The UPIKE commit was unstoppable against the Lady Jaguars as she poured in a career high 45 points and grabbed down 25 rebounds on the night.
Belfry head coach Kevin Deskins, who is in the midst of his 9th season leading the Lady Pirates, was singing the praises of his star center following the big win.
"Katie is probably the best kept secret in the entire state," Deskins said. "She missed her entire sophomore year with a broken ankle and last year she had some issues when she transferred in being eligible. But I've seen a lot of teams across the state and in multiple states, and I'm here to tell you she's a player. She could play for anybody."
Ball said that her team got off to a slow start on defense against the top guard for Floyd Central in Katie Moore, and once her team cleaned some things up on that end the offense just started flowing.
"I thought that starting out they (Floyd Central) were moving the ball really well and our defense wasn't too good because we didn't play a match-up against Katie (Moore), she's really good," Ball said. "Then on offense once we were able to start moving the ball it opened up some lanes for me to cut and my teammates were able to just lob me the ball."
Ball, who stands at 6'2", was verbally committed to D-1 Cleveland State until last week when she inked with the Lady Bears. Despite her size, she can play inside or out. She finished 19-33 from the floor against the Lady Jaguars and 2-5 from 3-point range.
The two teams were tied at 15 after one quarter of play and Belfry held a slim 35-33 lead going into the halftime locker rooms. The second half was all Belfry as they outscored the Lady Jags 14-8 in the third and 19-10 in the final eight minutes of play to secure the 17 point win.
Coach Deskins credited Ball's teammates, in particular young guards Keyera Thornsbury, Cushi Fletcher, and Linzee Phillips for taking pressure off of Ball in regards to handling the ball against the Floyd Central pressure.
"If you can try to keep Katie away from having to handle the basketball and put her in a position to score she's hard to beat," Deskins said. "And my guards, Keyera, Linzee, Cushi, really everybody, did a great job tonight of controlling that pressure and getting her the ball in a spot to score the ball."
Ball recorded a double-double in both the first and the second half for Belfry, as she had 21 points and 15 rebounds at halftime and followed it up with 24 more points and grabbed 10 more rebounds in the second half.
Thornsbury, just an 8th grader, just missed double figures for the Lady Pirates as she finished with nine points including 3-3 from the foul line and grabbed six rebounds.
Senior McKenna Sullivan was next with five points, Fletcher scored four, Taylor Layne and Kyra Justice each scored three, and Phillips rounded out the scoring with a bucket.
Moore scored 20 points to lead Floyd Central while Jada Johnson followed her with eight.
Belfry shot the ball well hitting 28-60 shots for a 46 percent clip while Floyd Central connected on 23-63 shots for 36 percent. The Lady Pirates out-rebounded the Jags 45-29.
The win for the Lady Pirates improves them to 6-7 on the year as they have now won four straight games since a loss on Dec. 27 to East Carter. With the win they advanced on to the championship game of the Kentucky 2A Sectional Tournament on Friday against district foe Pike Central. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in the BHS Gymnasium.
Score by Quarters
Belfry: 15 20 14 19 -- 68