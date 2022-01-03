BRADSHAW — The defending Class A State Champion Tug Valley Lady Panthers picked up a thrilling road win at Class A No. 8 Riverview on Thursday, Dec. 30 as the silver-and-black came away victorious 56-55.
The game was a part of a two-day event at Riverview High School dubbed the Little General Invitational Showcase.
All-state point guard Kaylea Baisden won the game in the final seconds for the Lady Panthers as she stepped to the line and sank both foul shots of a one-and-one with 1.9 seconds to play to give her team the one point win.
Baisden finished the contest with a game high 28 points to lead the way for Tug Valley and hit five three-pointers in the contest.
Senior Autumn Hall joined her in double-figures with 11 points while Audrey Evans was next with nine and Haley Gillman added eight to round out the scoring for TVHS.
In the Lady Panthers first game of the showcase on Wednesday they suffered a cold-shooting night from the floor and lost to Richlands, Virginia by a final of 49-38.
Head coach Clyde Farley's club led 27-18 at halftime but went ice cold from the floor in the second half and were outscored 31-13.
Baisden led TVHS in scoring as she dropped 13 in the losing effort while Evans joined her in double-digits with 10.
After splitting the pair of games the No. 1 ranked Lady Panthers saw their record move to 3-3 on the young season.
Tug Valley is scheduled to return to action on the hardwood on Jan. 8 as they are set to play Webster County at 11 a.m. at West Virginia State University.
Score by Quarters (Thursday, Dec 30)
TVHS: 20 11 8 17 – 56
RVHS: 16 14 12 13 – 55
Scoring
TV: Kaylea Baisden 28, Autumn Hall 11, Audrey Evans 9, Haley Gillman 8.
RV: Trista Lester 7, Haylie Payne 25, Katie Bailey 2, Ali Morgan 21.
Score by Quarters (Wednesday, Dec. 29)
RHS: 7 11 15 16 – 49
TVHS: 12 15 5 8 – 38
Scoring
R: Addy Lane Queen 3, Alyssa Lee 4, Gillian Guerriero 1, Chloe Perkins 6, Jaylyn Altizer 20, Rachael Rife 7, Erica Lamie 8.
TV: Haley Gillman 3, Kaylea Baisden 13, Krista Fields 2, Kenzie Browning 2, Autumn Hall 8, Audrey Evans 10.