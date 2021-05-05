CHARLESTON — Tug Valley’s Kaylea Baisden and Makayla May were each named to the Class A Girls State Basketball All-Tournament team following the Lady Panthers 63-45 win over Cameron on Saturday in the Class A title game at the Charleston Coliseum. Despite dominating Class A by winning their three games by an average of more than 26 points per game, the Lady Panthers unexplainably only had two players named to the All-Tournament team while runner-up Cameron had three. Ashlynn Van Tassell, Lilli Neely, and Kenzie Clutter were each named for the Lady Dragons. Josie Montgomery was named from Calhoun County, Macy Helmick made it from Tucker County, and Webster County’s Sydney Baird got the final spot on the squad.
Baisden, May named to All-Tournament team
Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
jmccormick
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today