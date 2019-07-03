LENORE - Another softball star is coming up through the ranks at Lenore Middle School as incoming sixth grader Bailee Hall was selected to represent the Northeast Region in the USSSA Future All-American Games later this month at Space Coast Stadium in Viera, Florida.
This is the fifth year of the USSSA's All-American Fastpitch Program and the programs goal is to bring athletes together from all over the country to learn, compete and succeed on the softball diamond.
The All-American Fastpitch Program holds 20 tryouts throughout eight regions around the country with only the top 26 players out of hundreds being selected to represent their respective region to create two teams per age group with 13 players on each roster.
Hall participated at a tryout in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on May 5 as a pitcher and catcher and performed well enough to be chosen to the illustrious squad and represent the Northeast Region.
The games are held later this month on July 22-27 at the brand new USSSA Space Coast Complex, which is located not far from Cocoa Beach in Brevard County, Florida.
While in the Sunshine State, Hall will get to compete against some of the top young softball players from all over the country in the 11 and under age division as she does not turn 12 until the end of September.
She will receive instruction from current and former college softball players along with other high level selected coaches and will play games against teams from the other regions throughout the week while also training on one of the many fields or batting cages during her spare time.
Hall will only be in the sixth grade this season at Lenore K8, which means she will be eligible to compete in middle school sports starting this season.
According to Bailee's dad and Tug Valley head softball coach Rocky Hall, she has been playing travel ball all summer for the West Virginia ICE, which is based out of St. Albans. She has played all over the diamond for the ICE but has mainly played middle infield during the summer and has already hit her first out-of-the park home run.
She is following in the footsteps of her older sister, Autumn Hall, who was named First Team All-State for Tug Valley this past season as a freshman after striking out 327 batters in the circle while hitting .477 at the plate with four home runs.
Autumn also was selected to compete in the USSSA Futures Games just two years ago during the summer between her seventh and eighth grade seasons at Lenore.
She also has an oldest sister, Cheyenne, who was a standout softball player at Roane County High School.
Bailee, who is the daughter of Rocky and Christa Hall, is a multi-sport athlete as she will also play basketball and volleyball for the Lady Rangers.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.