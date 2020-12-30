LOGAN — The Logan High School girls’ basketball team did not have a Senior Night last season.
That’s because the Lady Cats had no seniors on the team.
That’s good news for the Logan girls heading into the 2021 hoop season.
Logan has a lot going for itself heading into the new roundball campaign.
All five starters are back, including top scorer Peyton Ilderton.
The Lady Cats’ bench comes back in tact.
Throw in a pair of talented incoming freshmen, a returning player from two years ago, and junior transfer Abbie Myers from Chapmanville Regional High School, and Logan’s prospects look even better.
The Lady Cats look to improve greatly on last year’s 10-15 showing.
Logan ending up falling 46-44 loss to Lincoln County in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game, then were ousted 58-31 at Winfield in the regional co-final. Logan had routed Scott, 60-37, in the sectional opener, and then upset No. 1 seed and county rival Chapmanville, 39-37, in the sectional semifinals at Mingo Central.
Logan is back in the Class AAA ranks this year as the WVSSAC moves into the first year of a two-year pilot program which will spread out all the schools over four classes for the first time ever.
The Lady Cats were ranked No. 5 in the state in one Class AAA preseason poll.
“I’ve not been this excited in coaching basketball in a long time. This is a great group of kids and they care about each other. They get along and they pick each other up which isn’t always the case with teams,” Gertz said. “This will carry them a long way.”
Just like last season, the Lady Cats lack height, but have plenty of quick guards and small forwards who can shoot, defend and take it to the paint.
“We’re going to be a very quick team and a very athletic team,” Gertz said. “We don’t have a lot of size but we will have some very good basketball players. It will be a completely different team. We will probably be 94 feet all game long. I’m excited about it.”
Gertz said he’s glad to have a veteran team coming back this season.
“We return everybody,” Gertz said. “And we’ve added two freshmen and a junior and a senior. The senior played with us before but didn’t play last year. I’m not saying that we are great but this is probably the most athletic team that I’ve had.”
This could be the most athletic team he’s ever coached, Gertz said.
“We have a great mix but not a whole lot of size. We are very quick and very aggressive,” he said. “This is probably the most fun that I’ve had coaching girls basketball because of our athleticism. We are changing the style of how we play. It’s been an all-defensive thing, up pressuring people and hoping to get turnovers. We are going to play mostly full court and a lot of man-to-man that we haven’t played in the past.”
Of Logan’s 13 players on the roster one theme seems to be a constant.
Versatility.
And that’s good for any basketball team.
“All 13 of our players are role players,” Gertz said. “They’ve all got jobs to do. One through 11, of what we have practicing at this point, is probably the deepest team that I’ve ever coached. We can play different styles. We can play different combinations. This is a next man up system. They are going to run in every two or three minutes and will try to stay fresh that way.”
Ilderton, a 5-6 junior guard and the team’s top scorer comes back to lead the Lady Cats this season.
She had a big year last season and was named First-Team All-Cardinal Conference. Ilderton averaged 21.2 points per game and was fourth in the league in scoring.
“Peyton was our leading scorer,” Gertz said. “She was also our leader in assists. She’s a complete player. She’s our top scorer and is an extremely hard defender. We’ve got three girls that can all play the point and can all get up in your face and defend. It’s very difficult to dribble around them. In girls’ basketball you usually have one and you are lucky to have two. Well we’ve got three and they can rotate in.”
Jill Tothe, a 5-7 guard, and Raegan Quick, a 5-6 post player, are Logan’s two returning rising seniors.
Tothe, a top 3-point shooter, averaged 10.2 points a game last season and was Second-Team All-Cardinal Conference. Quick was named Honorable Mention All-Conference.
“We didn’t have a boat load of players on our team last year,” Gertz said. “But we have two seniors coming back that I know of in Jill Tothe and Raegan Quick. Jill is a good shooter and our second leading scorer. Raegan started for a couple of years and fought through a lot of injuries. She’s had a lot of bad luck but she has tons of heart and she plays hard and battles like crazy. She’s undersized as most of our team is.”
Gertz said Tothe, and a lot of his other players, will look to take it to the paint more this season.
“Jill is trying to change her game too because we are changing our offense,” he said. “We are trying to attack the basket more. Not that we are not going to shoot 3s, but we’ve got to attack more and get to the foul line. All of them are doing well with that.”
Emma Elkins, a 5-7 junior forward, is another returning starter.
“Emma Elkins was out almost her whole first year,” Gertz said. “She came in last year as a sophomore and did an outstanding job for us. We are looking for big things from her. She’s probably the tallest kid that we have.”
Sophomore point guard Natalie Blankenship (4-11) also comes back. She started as a frosh last season,
“Natalie Blankenship came in last year and did a super job as a freshman,” Gertz said. “She’s worked her butt off during this off-season with Jill’s sister Hannah Tothe, going through drills and going at it for months.”
Gertz said he also expects big things out of Autumn Adkins, a 5-9 sophomore.
“She’s done a good job and is much improved from last year,” Gertz said.
Alyssa Goff, a 5-9 junior, also returns.
“Alyssa Goff really really came on for us last year,” Gertz said. “She’s a beast inside. Her problem is that she just hasn’t played a whole lot of basketball. She comes from a very athletic family. Her dad was a heck of a player and her brother Braxton Goff was a heck of an athlete. She’s rough just like all of them, probably the roughest kid that we have. She’s back this year and trying to fight through an injury. I hope that she can make it through the season.”
Myers expects to play a key role with the Lady Cats this season.
After the first semester last season, she transferred from Chapmanville to Logan but did not play with the Lady Cats. She was a spot starter for the Lady Tigers but was primarily used as the sixth man off the bench. A versatile guard, Myers can play the point and can also shoot from the perimeter. Her zippy passing skills has also made Gertz take notice.
“She transferred in here last year,” Gertz said of Myers. “She looks super. She throws the ball so hard in her passes that she can break your nose. I’m really excited about having her with us. She can do about anything on the basketball court. She’s a tremendous athlete.”
Reyvin Cottle, a senior, is back on the team after taking last season off.
“She’s back for her senior year,” Gertz said. “That will give us three seniors this year. She’s a long, athletic girl.”
Incoming freshman Harlee Quick, Raegan’s little sister, will also contribute.
“Raegan’s sister Harley Quick will be freshman this year,” Gertz said. “She’s a heck of a basketball player and a heck of a softball player. She’s doing a great job.”
Tracsette Elmore, a freshman and Rayvin’s younger sister, rounds out the roster along with sophomores Brenna Buskirk and Rylee Conn.
Both Conn and Buskirk had been nursing preseason injuries.
Logan will join a new Class AAA sectional with Scott, Lincoln County, Wayne and and Huntington St. Joe, a former Single-A state powerhouse in girls’ basketball, which is jumping up two classes.
St. Joe sported a 22-1 record in 2020 but did not get to finish the season as the girls’ state basketball tournament was suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
St. Joe went 23-4 in 2019 and defeated Parkersburg Catholic, 71-46, to win the Class A state championship. The Irish won seven straight state titles in Class A from 2009-15, finished runner-up to Gilmer County in 2016, then reclaimed the state title in 2017. St. Joe was again the state runner-up in 2018.
The Lady Cats’ sectional will be tough, to say the least. Wayne and Lincoln County have both tasted success as well in recent years.
Opposite Logan in Class AAA Region 4 Section 1 and possible regional tournament opponents include Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley and Winfield.
Nitro, Winfield, Scott and Wayne are all members of the Cardinal Conference.
“We will be one of two five-team sections in the state,” Gertz said. “Everybody else has four. One other section only has three.”
This year’s sectional tournament games will be played at the home gyms of the higher seeded teams.
“We wanted to have it at the field house,” Gertz said. “If you are going to have crowds I think you’ll make more money having it at one place.”
The regional will be tough as well, Gertz said.
“Winfield will be in somewhat of a rebuild,” Gertz said. “But as big as their school is they won’t have to be in rebuild for long. They lost the majority of their players. Nitro has Baylee Goins back but they lost every other starter. They have a couple of girls that transferred in as did Winfield. Point Pleasant is normally the weakest team in that section but they had the most girls come out for basketball this year with any team in our region. So maybe things are looking up for them. We used to play Ripley back when Shayna Gore played. They are normally a very strong girls’ basketball team. I talked to their coach and they said they had three seniors quit and a junior and a sophomore not come out. Some of them would have been starters.”
Logan is scheduled to open the season on Jan. 22 at home against Poca. The season was delayed due to COVID-19 concerns and was at the direction of Gov. Jim Justice.
The season was originally slated to begin on Dec. 3.