GOODY, Ky. — Belfry baseball standout Ashton Deskins announced his college decision this past week as the two-way player verbally committed to Georgetown College. During his junior season for the Pirates Deskins finished with a .387 batting average with nine doubles, one triple, one home run, 17 RBIs, and 34 runs scored. Deskins led the team in on base percentage as he only struck out 15 times all season long compared to 17 walks. He also set the school record for hit by pitch as he was drilled 24 times. On the mound, Deskins picked up one win and notched two saves as he finished the year with a 3.91 ERA with 50 strikeouts in 34 innings pitched. He played his freshman season across the Tug River for Mingo Central
Ashton Deskins commits to Georgetown College
