PIKEVILLE, Ky. - With the start of football season inching closer and closer Community Trust Bank and WYMT held the luncheon for the 35th annual Pike County Bowl on Thursday, Aug. 15, in the conference room at Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Coaches for all eight teams were in attendance talking about this years slate of games which once again spans across two days at two different locations.
Legendary Belfry head coach Philip Haywood has coached the Pirates in each of the first 34 Pike County Bowls and says that the event has been an asset to area schools for many years.
"The Pike County Bowl is fantastic for this area," coach Haywood said. "It started back in 1985 and we played in the very first one and there were only two teams that played in it at the time and that was us and Pikeville. But the ultimate purpose of the bowl was to bring in quality teams across the state and not only expose us to good teams but expose them to us. And overt the years that has been true...its given us a chance to grow and its given a great chance for Eastern Kentucky to showcase our football talent...its been a great asset to Eastern Kentucky."
Over the years, Belfry has played teams such as Louisville Male, Fort Thomas Highlands, Tates Creek, Henry Clay, Newport Central Catholic, Louisville Holy Cross, Corbin, Huntington High and this year will play host to Lexington Christian. They enter the 35th year with a 26-8 record all-time in the PCB.
Mingo Central Miners and head coach Josh Sammons will be playing in their first ever PCB and said that this has been an event they have been trying to play in for a few years now.
"We've wanted to be in this event the past 2-3 years, and we luckily got a chance this year," coach Sammons said. "Its important to us to be tested early and that's a quality team we'll be playing in Pikeville..but its just an honor for us to play in this event, its a very rich event and its been going on for a long time. We're excited to be a part of it."
The game against the Panthers, who are the reigning Class A State runner-up in Kentucky will be the first ever out of state game in program history for the Miners.
Pikeville coach Chris McNamee said that the Pike County Bowl committee got it right by getting Mingo Central locked into the bowl not only for this year but also in 2020.
"A lot of credit goes to Community Trust Bank and WYMT for what they've done with this bowl, the kids here love it and the ones that have played in the past always want to come back and watch this game," McNamee said. "It's a playoff type atmosphere and I think the bowl committee did a great job adding Mingo Central. they are a team that is close by and really has a lot of pride in their program."
First year Phelps head coach Andrew West is looking to lead his Hornets to their third consecutive PCB win against East Ridge as they will once again play the Warriors in the first of the four games.
When asked what to expect from the 2019 Hornets, West's answer was short but sweet, "you can expect an explosive offense, a hungry defense, and a special team that is going to set the house on fire."
Phelps and East Ridge is scheduled to kick off the opener at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 30, at Cam Stadium in Belfry while the Pirates and LCA are scheduled to play the nightcap at approximately 8:35 p.m.
On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Shelby Valley Wildcats and Pike Central will play the opener at 6:35 p.m. on Hillard Howard Field in Pikeville while the Miners and the Panthers will square off at approximately 8:35 p.m.
All money raised during the Community Trust Bank/WYMT Pike County Bowl is distributed to all of the high schools located in Pike County. Over $883,000 has been given to schools during the life of the bowl.
Also during Saturday's bowl games the 2019 Pike County Bowl Queen will be chosen as will the 2019 recipient of The Legends Award. Last years Legends Award winner was fallen Pikeville City police officer Scotty Hamilton, who played for Shelby Valley High School and was killed in the line of duty in March of last year.
Jarrid McCormick is a reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.