PIKEVILLE, KENTUCKY — Out of concern for the wellbeing and safety of students, teachers, volunteers, fans, and local communities — and with the recent restructuring of football schedules by the Kentucky and West Virginia High School Athletic Associations — the Community Trust Bank WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl Committee, at their meeting held July 30, canceled the annual Pike County Bowl games which had been set for August 28 and August 29.
At their July 28, 2020 meeting, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA) changed the high school football game schedule, cancelling the first three games and beginning competition on September 11.
This announcement is following the increased and overwhelming concerns in the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We felt this that was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented time,” said Brett Keene, Community Trust Bank Pikeville Market President and Pike County Bowl Committee member. “Community Trust Bank is disappointed that the well-known football tradition in eastern Kentucky will not happen this year for local fans and supporters.”
Over the past 35 years, 54 schools’ teams have played 116 football games in the Pike County Bowl. Community Trust Bank and WYMT-TV financially support the Pike County Bowl, allowing the proceeds of the games to be donated to all Pike County, Kentucky high schools. These donations to the Pike County, Kentucky high schools total more than $926,000 over the past 35 years.
“Please know that Community Trust Bank remains committed to supporting our local schools and communities,” said Mark A. Gooch, President and CEO of Community Trust Bank, Inc. “We thank everyone who has supported the annual Community Trust Bank WYMT-TV Pike County Bowl games over the years and look forward to bringing you Bowl Games in 2021.”
Local high schools Belfry and Mingo Central were scheduled to meet up for the first time ever on the gridiron on Aug. 28 at CAM Stadium, but fans will have to wait even longer for that highly anticipated match up.
The Phelps Hornets and coach Andrew West were also scheduled to play the opener on the 28th against the East Ridge Warriors.