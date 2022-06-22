PHELPS, Ky. — The administration at Phelps High School is searching for a new head football coach after Andrew West resigned from the position earlier this month.
West had been the head coach at Phelps for three seasons and has guided the Hornets to an 8-22 record during his tenure despite battling low numbers.
Coach West came to Phelps back in the 2018 season when then head coach David Jones brought him on board to be his offensive coordinator. The Hornets went 5-5 that season and then West was promoted to head coach when Jones left for Bourbon County in the offseason.
Prior to coming to Hornetville, West was the offensive coordinator at Russell County High School in western Kentucky and was a quality control coach prior to that for Eastern Kentucky University.
West is also a 2008 graduate of Williamson High School.
The new head coach hired by the administration at Phelps will be the 19th head coach in program history. The all-time winningest coach for Phelps is Bill McKinney, who led the Hornets to 38 wins in two different coaching stints during the 1990s and 2000s.