HUNTINGTON — Going into 2021, new Marshall head coach Charles Huff has plenty of returning starters at his disposal from a team that made the Conference USA Championship one year ago.
That starts with quarterback Grant Wells, a returning Conference USA first-team selection who is a focal point for the Herd offense under Huff.
While Wells returns to give the Herd stability and a playmaker at quarterback, the skill pieces around him will look very different, giving Marshall an edge going into preseason camp, which opened on Friday afternoon.
“Moving forward, starting today, we’ve got to get the other 10 guys to play better around Grant,” Huff said. “There hasn’t been, in my knowledge, a great quarterback or a good quarterback that’s played at any level that didn’t have pieces around him. That’s what we’ve got to get.”
The skill set surrounding Wells in 2020 included two-time Conference USA first team running back Brenden Knox and receiving targets Broc Thompson and Artie Henry, who came on late in the season as a viable threat.
None of those players are back with Knox now in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys after forgoing his eligibility while Thompson and Henry transferred to Power 5 schools.
Especially in the case of the running back spot, there will be a healthy competition.
Knox dominated the last two-plus years at the position while averaging nearly 25 carries per game.
Now, players like Sheldon Evans, Rasheen Ali, Lawrence Papillon and Knowledge McDaniel get their chance over the next four weeks to showcase their abilities in an effort to gain the role as lead back.
“The beauty of having a guy like Knox — obviously he (got) a lot of reps, a lot of carries for his production — the beauty of it is, there’s a lot of guys behind him that have a lot of potential and now they are going to get the opportunity to kind of show what they’ve got,” Huff said. “Evans, Ali, Pop, Knowledge — all of those guys have unbelievable talent. But, even they don’t know yet what they’re going to be able to do because the amount of opportunities they’ve had has been limited. I think going into it, they’re excited.”
Evans leads the group in terms of leadership and experience, but Ali, Papillon and McDaniel each have aspects of their game that can add something to the offense.
One big change for this season will be the necessity of having a pass-catcher out of the backfield, which adds a dimension to the offense not overly-utilized in recent years.
“We have athletes in the backfield, guys in the backfield that can get out of the backfield and make plays, not just by handing them the ball, but by throwing them the ball,” Marshall offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey said.
In addition to the loss of Knox, the loss of Thompson is a big one for Wells, who built an early chemistry with his former roommate before an injury ended Thompson’s season.
Now, Thompson has transferred to Purdue, leaving an opening for primary targets.
Wide receiver Corey Gammage became a focal point for Wells later in the season and ended as the team’s leading receiver with 35 catches for 409 yards while Talik Keaton and Willie Johnson are also talented pass-catchers with experience.
Still, the door is there for others to step up and grab significant targets within the Herd’s scheme.
One name that could immediately impact is former Vanderbilt wide receiver Jayden Harrison while returnees such as Shadeed Ahmed, Caleb McMillan and E.J. Horton could also step up into more prominent roles within the offense.
Part of the work this fall for Cramsey is also finding out what combinations work the best in certain offensive situations, which is what the next two to three weeks really hone in prior to the start of game preparation for the Sept. 4 opener against Navy.
“Saturday afternoons in the fall is about maximizing the skill set, so let’s put Talik in a situation where he can maximize — what routes did he run best?” Cramsey said. “We’ll end up having a chart as an offense. This route, here’s the top 3. This route, here’s the top 3. This route, here’s the top 3. Let’s make sure we put them in those spots to run those routes on Saturday afternoons.”
Huff said the beauty of the practice setup is that it maximizes time and gets as many repetitions in as possible within the window.
That means there is plenty of film on each player and everyone is able to be evaluated fairly and equally, regardless of prior depth chart position.
“Our model is set up to where everybody on the team is getting equal reps, everybody on the team is getting equal exposure,” Huff said. “In order for us to continue to move forward, we’ve got to put everybody in position that when their opportunity comes, they’re prepared.”