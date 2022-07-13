Several former basketball stars from area high schools were back on the hardwood this past weekend competing in a 5v5 adult basketball tournament at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse.
The two-day tournament was hosted by E&A Basketball Training with eight teams competing — featuring several current and former college players.
The Belfry team claimed the top spot defeating Johnson Central in the semifinals. The Pirates had defeated Tug Valley in the semis and Westside in the opening round to reach the finals.
Other teams competing were Williamson, Phelps, Mingo Central and Chapmanville.
The Miners upset Chapmanville in the opening round of the tournament Friday night. The Tigers had current Marshall basketball starter Obinna Anochili-Killen playing along with former Rio Grande guard Andrew Shull.
Other former or current college players were Mingo’s Jarius Jackson (CU Harrodsburg), Tug Valley’s Austin Vance (Shawnee State), Lincoln County’s John Blankenship (University of Charleston), Williamson’s Nick Lee (WV Tech), Man’s Peyton Adams (Rio Grande), Williamson’s G Gregory (University of Charleston), Calvary Baptist’s Carson Taylor (Kentucky Christian) and Johnson Central’s Isaiah May (Alice Lloyd).
Other notable former standouts who also played included Matt Maynard, Brett Charles and Brett Coleman from Belfry; Austin Banks, Keshean Rhodes and Josh Reed from Mingo Central; Dominick Francis and Jason Casey from Phelps; Ian Reed from Tug Valley; Raahkim Gray from ACA, as well as Mike Bench and R.J. Wells from Williamson.
Two pickup girls games were also played featuring area standouts such as Kenzie Maynard, Carla Booth and Elizabeth Evans. A 3-point shootout was also held.
“We are thankful to everyone involved with participating, supporting, and or donating to our 5v5 tournament,” a post on the E&A Basketball Training Facebook page read. “We felt it was a success. We are eager to start planning our next and future events.”
Williamson Parks and Recreation Director Jarrod Dean said he is happy with the partnership formed with E&A Basketball Training and is glad to see some of the area alumni back playing in the fieldhouse.
“To see all these alumni come back together as a team is something we will continue to see here at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse,” Dean said. “We are on the move with our partnerships to bring quality tournaments that our community can come out and support.”
E&A Basketball training is run by Tug Valley graduates Andrew Evans and Elizabeth Evans. For more information on workouts or future tournaments, check out their Facebook page.