CHARLESTON — Williamson native Aaron Banks continues to turn heads with his performance for the University of Charleston Track and Field team as he was recognized as a 2020 NCAA Division II Indoor Track & Field All-American by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) this past week.
During the 2020 indoor season, Banks qualified for the NCAA Indoor Championships in the 60m dash after placing 1st in the dash with a time of 6.78 seconds.
The 6.78 mark set the school record and allowed Banks to receive First Team All-Atlantic Region honors.
In addition, Banks placed 1st at the conference championships in the 200m with a time of 21.66 where he also set the university record to earn First Team All-Atlantic Region honors. In both the 60m and 200m runs, he earned First Team All-MEC honors.
Banks also holds the school record in the 100m run as he won the MEC Championship after running it in a blistering 10.46 seconds.
In addition to his success on the track, in the classroom Banks was honored as a USTFCCCA Academic All-American for the 2019 season as a sophomore.
Banks teammate, Jack Mastrandea, was also recognized as an All-American as they made up two of the five athletes from the Mountain East Conference to be recognized.
Aaron is the son of Virdell and Hazel “Gina” Banks of Williamson and is a 2017 graduate of Mingo Central High School where he was a standout in men’s track and field and basketball.