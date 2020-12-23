GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates 2021 basketball schedule will feature a heavy load of opponents from within the 15th Region, something of which head coach Mark Thompson said was by design.
“We just want to play. A lot of our games are region teams this year and the reason being is if we are in the red as a county on the COVID-19 map then we can still play each other,” Coach Thompson said.
Twenty of the 26 games on the slate will come against regional competition, including the season opener on Jan. 5 at Prestonsburg and the home opener on Jan. 8 against Pikeville.
The only teams from outside of the 15th Region on Belfry’s schedule in 2021 is Letcher County Central twice, an away game at Russell, and home games against Knott County Central and Bourbon County.
They are also scheduled to play at the Sayre School Jim Lankster Classic in Lexington on Jan. 18.
The Pirates are still set host the annual Mountain Schoolboy Classic for the 46th time this season but had to reduce the tournament to a one-day event and delay it until Feb. 20. Four games in total will be played that day, with Belfry playing Paintsville in the finale.
Fourteen of the teams 26 games in 2021 will be played at the friendly confines of the BHS Gymnasium.
The Pirates are looking to turn it around after a 10-win season a year ago as they return three of their top four scorers from a season ago in sophomore PG Sal Dean and seniors Tyler Chaffin and Brett Coleman.
BHS will also benefit from the addition of 7’3” center Bol Kuir, who enrolled at Belfry prior to the Fall semester.
Kuir, who Thompson called a “big time D1 prospect,” was enrolled at Hurricane and South Charleston High Schools in West Virginia last season but was never ruled eligible by the WVSSAC.
Thompson said that Bol has already been declared 100 percent eligible by the KHSAA for the 2021 season in Kentucky and will be on the court in the Pirates first game on Jan. 5
Belfry Boys’ 2021
Basketball Schedule
Jan 5 — Prestonsburg away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 8 — Pikeville home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 9 — Betsy Layne home 6 p.m.
Jan 12 — Knott County Central home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 15 — Phelps away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 18 — Madison Central at Sayre 3 p.m. Sayre School — Jim Lankster Classic.
Jan 21 — Shelby Valley away 6 p.m.
Jan 23 — Magoffin County away 7:30 p.m.
Jan 26 — Pike County Central home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 29 — Phelps home 7:30 p.m.
Jan 30 — Johnson Central home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 2 — East Ridge away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 5 — Paintsville away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 9 — Prestonsburg home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 11 — Floyd Central home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 12 — Russell away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 16 — Pike County Central away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 19 — Martin County home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 20 — Paintsville home 8 p.m. Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Feb 23 — Letcher County Central home 7:30 p.m.
Feb 25 — Lawrence County away 7:30 p.m.
Feb 26 — East Ridge home 7:30 p.m.
Mar 2 — Betsy Layne away 7:30 p.m.
Mar 6 — Bourbon County home 4:30 p.m.
Mar 11 — Lawrence County home 7:30 p.m.
Mar 12 — Letcher County Central away 7:30 p.m.