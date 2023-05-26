Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Williamson Daily News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LAUREL CREEK — The 3rd Annual Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament held on Saturday, May 20 at Laurel Lake was a huge success as an all-time high over eighty-two participants signed up for this year's event. 

In the under 18 division, Michael Justice caught the biggest fish weighing 8lbs and in the adult division, Euel Vance of Logan earned topped honors in a close competition with a fish totaling 2.1lbs.

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Recommended for you

Featured Local Savings