LAUREL CREEK — The 3rd Annual Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament held on Saturday, May 20 at Laurel Lake was a huge success as an all-time high over eighty-two participants signed up for this year's event.
In the under 18 division, Michael Justice caught the biggest fish weighing 8lbs and in the adult division, Euel Vance of Logan earned topped honors in a close competition with a fish totaling 2.1lbs.
Both Michael Justice and Euel Vance received $100.00 Visa gift cards for their win. Chris Brooks, Laura Spaulding, Jessica Spaulding, Chealsea Perry, Euel Vance, and Abby Tesi all scored cash prizes for snagging a tagged fish during the tournament.
David Cable, Roger Morrison, Cheryl McClanahan, Jackson Prince, Earl Parson, Laura Spaulding, John David Smith and Bobby Hignite all won door prizes valuing at least $50.00 each thanks to the tournament sponsors: A & B Service Center (Louie Messer), Dingess Service Center (Ronnie Blankenship), Ultimate Pawn LLC of Kermit, Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith, Mingo County Clerk Larry “Yogi” Croaff, and Jamie’s Restaurant of Dingess.
Event organizer’s Greg “Hootie” Smith and Johnny Nick Hager were disappointed that the $100.00 tagged fish, nicknamed “The Mayor of Dingess” in honor of Bob Wellman’s unofficial title, escaped the anglers this year.
“This tournament has grown each year despite some rain showers, and today was a great tribute to the memory of our friend, Bob Wellman," Hager said.
Smith shared similar thought saying, “I know that Bob is in Heaven smiling watching our community come together around this beautiful lake, I can’t wait until next year!"
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.