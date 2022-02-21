PHELPS, Ky. — The boys' and girls' 60th District Basketball Tournaments returns to Phelps for the 2021-2022 season as action is set to tip off inside the McCoy Athletic Center on Tuesday night.
In the opening game on Tuesday the No. 2 seed Pike Central Lady Hawks (11-16) will play the host Phelps Lady Hornets (12-16). That game will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. and will be followed by the opening round boys matchup pitting No. 2 seed Belfry (13-10) up against No. 3 seed Phelps (10-17).
The Belfry Lady Pirates (15-14) landed the No. 1 seed on the girls' side while Pike Central (12-12) received the top seed on the boys' side.
Both of those squads received a bye into the 60th District Championship games which will be held back-to-back on Thursday night in Phelps.
The winner of the Phelps and Pike Central girls matchup will play Belfry at 6:30 p.m. while the winner of the Belfry and Phelps boys matchup will play Pike Central in the nightcap on Thursday.
Both of the Phelps squads are entering the 60th District tournament without a district win on the season and will be looking to pull off an upset inside their home gym.
The Belfry girls finished district play undefeated at 4-0 while the Pirate boys went 2-2, losing both matchups to top seeded Pike Central who went 4-0. The Pike Central girls went 2-2 in district play on the season.
The Lady Pirates and head coach Kevin Deskins have dominated the 60th District Tournament in recent years as they have won three straight district crowns entering this years tournament.
They ended the regular season on a high note as they won their final two games of the year to finish one game above .500 with a 15-14 mark.
Last season the Belfry boys climbed their way back to the top of the district as they won their 30th District championship in a 72-67 win at Pike Central.
Even though Belfry lost both matchups against the Hawks in the regular season, the Pirates could be viewed as favorites entering district play after the recent return of 7'3" center Bol Kuir.
Kuir returned to Belfry earlier this month and rejoined the team this past week playing in the final three games of the regular season for coach Michael Hagy.
The Pirates won all three of those games to close out the regular season with a record of 13-10.
Both of the 60th District champions and the runner-ups will still advance to the 15th Region Tournament which will be played the following week at the Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.