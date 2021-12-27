GOODY, Ky. — It is the most wonderful time of year for basketball fans on Pond Creek as the 47th edition of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic will be held from Tuesday, Dec. 28 to Thursday, Dec. 30 at Belfry High School.
The three-day event is set to feature 12 games between eight different squads, four of which are scheduled to make their first ever appearance in the holiday hoops classic.
The four newcomers competing in the 47th Mountain Schoolboy Classic are Clay County, Corbin, Newport, and Unicoi County out of Tennessee.
The other four teams are of course the host Belfry Pirates as well as 15th region foes Johnson Central (5th appearance), Shelby Valley (9th appearance), and Magoffin County (12th appearance).
Four games will be played per day with the first contest scheduled for 2 p.m. daily and the last game set for approximately 8 p.m.
Here is the complete schedule for the longest running basketball tournament in the area:
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
2:00 p.m. — Shelby Valley vs Clay County
4:00 p.m. — Newport vs Johnson Central
6:00 p.m. — Corbin vs Magoffin County
8:00 p.m. — Belfry vs Unicoi, TN
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 29
2:00 p.m. — Shelby Valley vs Corbin
4:00 p.m. — Clay County vs Johnson Central
6:00 p.m. — Unicoi, TN vs Magoffin County
8:00 p.m. — Belfry vs Newport
THURSDAY, DEC. 30
2:00 p.m. — Newport vs Unicoi, TN
4:00 p.m. — Corbin vs Johnson Central
6:00 p.m. — Magoffin County vs Clay County
8:00 p.m. — Belfry vs Shelby Valley