WHARNCLIFFE —The GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club is planning to host its third annual GFWC Open Golf Outing to support their community projects and scholarship fund.
The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Aug.22, beginning at 9 a.m. at Twisted Gun Golf located in Wharncliffe, which is located near Gilbert in Mingo County.
There are three ways to participate in the fundraising event, by entering a team in the outing, sponsoring a hole, or by donating a door prize.
The event is a four-person scramble. The fee for each team is $200.00, $50 per individual. To enter a team, there is a registration form that must be filled out and the fee must be paid.
Hole sponsorship is $250.00 per hole. Each hole sponsor will have their name prominently displayed on their own weather proof sign at each hole they sponsor.
Their is also a form for businesses to detail how they would like your sign(s) to read and and it should be returned along with the sponsorship payment.
The Woman’s Club is also accepting donations of items for door prizes. They ask that you please contact them and let us know what prize you will be donating for the giveaway the day of the event.
Cash prizes will be awarded for the first, second, and third place teams. Prizes will also be awarded for the longest drive and shot that lands closest to the pin.
A lunch will also be provided.
The Williamson Woman’s Club has been volunteering in Mingo and Pike counties since 1927. Funds from this tournament will support their college scholarship fund (they award a $1,000 scholarship each year to a local graduating high school senior); their “thank you” food baskets provided to local veterans each November; Breast Cancer Awareness Day event as well as their pediatric cancer and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital support projects; Feeding Our Future backpack initiative for underprivileged local children; and Girls’ Night Out event to broaden domestic violence awareness and prevention, as well as other local projects.
For more information about the outing, please contact organizers Leigh Ann Ray at 606-794-3564 or Chuck Ray at 606-794-3933 (after 6 p.m.).
Please make checks payable to the GFWC-WV Williamson Woman’s Club and remit them with the proper forms by mail to 446 Peter Street Williamson, West Virginia, 25661.