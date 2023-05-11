The 3rd Annual Bob Wellman Memorial Fishing Tournament will be held at Laurel Lake in Mingo County on Saturday, May 20 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
The event is free and will include prizes for biggest fish caught in the adult and children division (under 18).
Also, on the morning of the event the Lake will be stocked with 500 pounds of trout.
In that regard, certain fish will be color tagged for cash prizes of ten dollars ($10.00) and twenty dollars ($20.00) per fish, and a special fish tagged “the Mayor” in honor of Bob’s unofficial title as the “Mayor of Dingess” which will be worth one hundred dollars ($100.00) if caught during the tournament.
Event organizers Greg “Hootie” Smith, (304) 235-0405, and Johnny Nick Hager, (304) 785-8108, also plan on hourly drawings for door prizes throughout the day for registered participants.
“It’s an honor for us to establish this tournament in Memory of Bob Wellman," Hager said. "Growing up in Dingess, Bob influenced my life from a young age with his love for our community. I was blessed to become friends with my mentor and every time I am working on a community project he is on my mind.”
“On July 2, 2019, our loss was Heaven’s gain when our friend, Bob Wellman went home to be with the Lord," Smith said. "Bob always had a passion for the people of his community and fishing, so please join us in honoring Bob and his family at this special event. Last year's event was a huge success with approximately fifty (50) fishermen, and we expect this year's tournament to be even better. So come out and join us for a fun day at Laurel Lake.”
