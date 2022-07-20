WILLIAMSON — The 27th Annual Bible Basketball Camp was hosted this past week at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse, and about 100 area youngsters came out across the five-day camp.
The First Baptist Church of Williamson hosts the camp, and camp organizers said they were thrilled with the turnout this year as they nearly doubled the amount of campers they had in 2021.
Local hoops coaches helping out with the camp were Tug Valley head basketball coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson along with former Williamson head coach Curt Fletcher and longtime area buddy league coach Bob “Wolfman” Adkins.
Aside from learning the fundamentals of basketball, kids also attended daily “chalk talk” lessons, received a T-shirt and Bible and were treated to a pizza party on the last day of the camp.