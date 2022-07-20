Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The 27th Annual Bible Basketball Camp was hosted this past week at the historic Williamson Fieldhouse, and about 100 area youngsters came out across the five-day camp.

The First Baptist Church of Williamson hosts the camp, and camp organizers said they were thrilled with the turnout this year as they nearly doubled the amount of campers they had in 2021.

