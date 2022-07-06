WILLIAMSON — The longest-running youth basketball camp in the area returns to the historic Williamson Fieldhouse next week.
The First Baptist Church of Williamson will host the 27th annual Bible Basketball Camp inside the historic venue from Monday, July 11, to Friday, July 15.
Campers will be split up into two groups as kids ages of 4-8 will go every day from 6 to 7:30 p.m. while kids between the ages of 9-12 will go from 7:30 to 9 p.m.
While the camp was free to area youngsters for the first 20-plus years, there has been a $5 registration fee the past few years that covers insurance costs for the campers.
On the last day of the camp on Friday, campers will receive a T-shirt and a Bible.
For more information, contact the First Baptist Church at 304-235-1930 or the Williamson Fieldhouse at 304-785-7602.