For the 26th year, the First Baptist Church of Williamson held their annual Bible Basketball Camp inside the historic Williamson Fieldhouse this past week. Area youngsters between the ages of 4 and 13 received instruction from some of the best area youth coaches over a five-day period, including state champion Tug Valley head coach Garland “Rabbit” Thompson and longtime area youth coach Bob “Wolfman” Adkins. At the end of the week full of drills and learning about the game of basketball, campers were gifted their own Bible at the end of the week. The church has hosted the camp annually at the Fieldhouse since 1995, except for 2020 when the camp was cancelled due to COVID-19.
26th Bible Basketball Camp held at Williamson Fieldhouse
