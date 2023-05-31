WILLIAMSON — The longest running marathon in West Virginia and Kentucky makes its return to the coalfields next weekend as the 24th running of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 10.
The event is hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and was first held back in the year 2000, with 30 runners signing up for the first race. Since then, the event has grown exponentially with over 1,200 runners signing up for the 20th edition of the run in 2019 and seeing between 500-700 runners annually.
In addition to the full marathon, the event now also features two half marathons (Blackberry Mountain Half and River Road Half), the Jeannie Rivard 5K, and a free kids race.
The Hatfield McCoy Marathon, which runs through both West Virginia and Kentucky, was recently recognized as the best Marathon in the Mountain State and the second-best Marathon in the Bluegrass State.
This series of races has also been recognized by American Towns Media as one of the “Best marathons in the United States,” one of Healthline’s 10 best marathons in the Southern US, one of the “Bucket List: 10 Fun Marathons” in the January 2016 issue of the Runner’s World Magazine, one of The Weather Channel’s “15 toughest marathons in the world” and made one of Red Bull’s “8 finisher medals you need in your collection.”
The full marathon will have a new starting point this year due to the construction of the new and improved Food City, as the race will begin at Belfry High School for the first time ever.
Racers will run by historic feud sites along the course such as Randolph McCoy's birthplace and Well, Hog Trial Cabin, Paw Paw Trees, Aunt Betty's House, and Rosanna's baby gravesite.
At mile 6.5, racers will run up Blackberry Mountain to the top and run down to the other side to the Hog Trial Cabin. They then run into Historic Matewan where the Matewan Massacre (Battle of Matewan) took place at the half marathon point.
The course then takes them along River Road for a few miles until they reach the swinging bridge on Mile 18.5 that connects WV and KY at the Tug Valley Country Club golf course. The race runs through Kentucky and West Virginia several times due to the direction of the Tug Fork River.
The course will be fully stocked with several waterstops along with EMTs all along the route.
Both the Marathon and the Blackberry Mountain Half will start at 7 a.m. sharp at Belfry High School, the River Road Half will start at 7:30 a.m. in Matewan, and the 5K will begin at 7:45 a.m. in Williamson.
Runners in the Blackberry Mountain Half will finish up their run in Matewan while the participants of the Marathon, the River Road Half, and the 5K will all finish in downtown Williamson.
Those wanting to participate can pre-register online. In-person registration using a personal mobile device can also be done on Friday, June 9 at Belfry High School. Registration will take place there from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as packet pickup for those who have registered online. This event will also include a pasta dinner for participants from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Race day registration will close 30 minutes prior to each respective race. Racers will receive a t-shirt as well as the unique 2023 Hatfield McCoy Marathon finishers medal.
In the 23rd running of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon a year ago, a West Virginia native was the overall winner for the second straight year as Nick Whited from Bluefield finished first with a time of 3:05:30.
Finishing first overall in the female division last year was Jess Peterson of Somerville, Massachusetts with a time of 3:34:02.
Finishing first place overall in the Blackberry Mountain Half Marathon was Tyelin May of Belfry, who ran from Food City to Matewan in a time of 1:27:33.
Charleston Native Nick Bias claimed the River Road Half Marathon with a time of 1:23:39. Winning the 5K was Noah Gearheart of Prestonsburg, Kentucky, with a time of 19:17.
Locals are asked to slow down while on the roads on Saturday and watch for runners and are also encouraged to come out to Williamson and Matewan and cheer on the participants as they cross the finish line.
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.