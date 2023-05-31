Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — The longest running marathon in West Virginia and Kentucky makes its return to the coalfields next weekend as the 24th running of the Hatfield McCoy Marathon will be held on Saturday, June 10. 

The event is hosted by the Tug Valley Road Runners Club and was first held back in the year 2000, with 30 runners signing up for the first race. Since then, the event has grown exponentially with over 1,200 runners signing up for the 20th edition of the run in 2019 and seeing between 500-700 runners annually. 

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

