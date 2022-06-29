Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The start of the high school football season is right around the corner. Below are the 2022 schedules for Mingo Central, Tug Valley, Belfry, and Phelps. Over the next few weeks the Williamson Daily News will be taking an in-depth look at each team’s slate of games.

MINGO CENTRAL FOOTBALL

Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Westside

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Point Pleasant

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Man

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Poca

Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Scott

Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring

Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. A, Herbert Hoover

Oct. 28: 7 p.m. H, Chapmanville

Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Mount View High School

TUG VALLEY FOOTBALL

Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring

Sept. 2: 7 p.m. A, Sherman

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. A, Symmes Valley, Ohio

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Phelps, Ky.

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Hurley, Va.

Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount

Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Man

Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Van

BELFRY FOOTBALL

Aug. 19: 7:30 p.m. H, Pulaski County (ARH Bowl)

Aug. 26: 8:30 p.m. H, Bourbon County (Pike County Bowl)

Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Lexington Christian

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, (Louisville) Central

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. A, Pikeville

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Magoffin County

Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. H, Floyd Central

Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. A, Lawrence County

Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Pike Central

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Johnson Central

PHELPS FOOTBALL

Aug. 19: 7:30 p.m. A, Pineville

Aug. 26: 6 p.m. A, East Ridge (Pike County Bowl)

Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. H, Prestonsburg

Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Hurley, Va.

Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. A, Tug Valley

Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Betsy Layne

Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Lewis County

Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Tolsia

