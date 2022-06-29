The start of the high school football season is right around the corner. Below are the 2022 schedules for Mingo Central, Tug Valley, Belfry, and Phelps. Over the next few weeks the Williamson Daily News will be taking an in-depth look at each team’s slate of games.
MINGO CENTRAL FOOTBALL
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Westside
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Point Pleasant
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Poca
Sept. 30: 7 p.m. H, Scott
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. A, Herbert Hoover
Oct. 28: 7 p.m. H, Chapmanville
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Mount View High School
TUG VALLEY FOOTBALL
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. H, Shady Spring
Sept. 2: 7 p.m. A, Sherman
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. A, Symmes Valley, Ohio
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. H, Phelps, Ky.
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Hurley, Va.
Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. A, Tolsia
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Man
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. A, Van
BELFRY FOOTBALL
Aug. 19: 7:30 p.m. H, Pulaski County (ARH Bowl)
Aug. 26: 8:30 p.m. H, Bourbon County (Pike County Bowl)
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. A, Lexington Christian
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, (Louisville) Central
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. A, Pikeville
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Magoffin County
Sept. 30: 7:30 p.m. H, Floyd Central
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. A, Lawrence County
Oct. 21: 7:30 p.m. H, Pike Central
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Johnson Central
PHELPS FOOTBALL
Aug. 19: 7:30 p.m. A, Pineville
Aug. 26: 6 p.m. A, East Ridge (Pike County Bowl)
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. H, Prestonsburg
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Hurley, Va.
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m. A, Tug Valley
Sept. 23: 7:30 p.m. A, Betsy Layne
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Lewis County
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. H, Tolsia