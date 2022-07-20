The Man Hillbillies will face another challenging slate of games on the gridiron in the 2022 season as seven of the 10 opponents are from Class AA.
Six of the ‘Billies game will happen on the road while they are scheduled to play four only home games on the friendly confines of George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man is scheduled to open up the season with a Thursday night game Aug. 25 as they will travel to Middleburg Island to play the rival Logan Wildcats.
The ‘Billies and the ‘Cats have a storied history between the two as the 2022 meeting will be the 84th meeting since 1923. The two schools have played every season since 1970, with Logan leading the all-time series 53-29-1.
The series has been even since 2014, however, as Man has gone 4-4 against the ‘Cats in the past eight games. Logan narrowly won the 2021 matchup 21-14 in route to a 6-4 finish.
Week two will see coach Harvey Arms’ club play their first home game of the season as they welcome Class A foe Mount View to town. The Golden Knights and the Hillbillies also have a storied history as they have met up every season since 1978, with Man leading the all-time series 25-18.
The Knights topped Man 45-21 a year ago, however, as they finished 10-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the playoffs.
Man will remain at home the following week as they will host Class AA Westside in the third game of the season. These two teams have played every year since 2002 with Man leading the all-time series 13-6.
The ‘Billies beat Westside 49-14 in 2021 as the Renegades finished with a 1-8 record. They welcome a new head coach this season as Justin Cogar took over the reigns as head coach.
After the two straight home dates, Man will face arguably their toughest stretch on the schedule as they will play on the road for the next four weeks.
In week four, Man will make the trip to Mingo County and climb high atop Miner Mountain to tussle with Class AA Mingo Central. Man has won three out of four meetings all-time against the Miners, including a 7-6 win a year ago.
Mingo Central will be looking to bounce back in the second year of the Chase Moore era after finishing 3-7 a year ago, their worst mark in school history.
Week five will see the ‘Billies make another short trek as they drive to New Richmond to play Wyoming East. Man is 8-5 all-time against the Class AA Warriors, and this will be the first meeting between the two schools since 2019. East went 1-8 in 2021.
Game six for Man will see them travel to Putnam County to play the Buffalo Bison. Man is 5-1 all-time against Class A Buffalo including a 20-6 win in 2021. The Bison finished with a record of 5-4 a year ago.
Man will wrap up the four-game road swing in week seven with a trip to Raleigh County to play Shady Spring. Man is 2-0 all-time against the Tigers, and this will be the first matchup between the two schools since 1981.
Shady Spring finished with a 7-4 record in 2021 and lost in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs.
Man will finally return home to George A. Queen Memorial Field for the first time in over a month for their week eight clash against Class AA Independence on Oct. 14.
Man is 6-2 all-time against Indy, but the Patriots dominated the ‘Billies a year ago winning 74-7. Independence finished with a 11-1 record and was the runner-up in Class AA, losing 21-12 to Fairmont Senior in the finals.
After observing their bye week on Oct. 21, Man will return to action the following Friday night at Class A rival Tug Valley. The ‘Billies are 4-7 all-time against the Panthers as the two teams have played every year since 2012 — including two meetings in the playoffs.
Man topped Tug 35-28 a year ago as the Panthers finished with a 4-6 record and missed out on the postseason for only the second time in the past seven seasons.
The ‘Billies will close out the regular season at home as they will play their annual game with cross-county rival Chapmanville.
The two schools have played every season since 2000, and Man leads that all-time series with a record of 29-15-1. The Class AA Tigers defeated the Hillbillies 40-28 a year ago but missed the postseason finishing with a 4-6 mark.
The ‘Billies hope to have a rebound year in 2022 after they finished with a record of 4-6 a year ago and fell short of the Class A playoffs at season’s end.
MAN HILLBILLIES FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 25: 7:30 p.m. A, Logan
Sept. 2: 7:30 p.m. H, Mount View
Sept. 9: 7:30 p.m. H, Westside
Sept. 16: 7:30 p.m., A Mingo Central
Sept. 23: 7:00 p.m., A Wyoming East
Sept. 30: 7:00 p.m. A, Buffalo
Oct. 7: 7:30 p.m. A, Shady Spring
Oct. 14: 7:30 p.m. H, Independence
Oct. 21: Open
Oct. 28: 7:30 p.m. A, Tug Valley
Nov. 4: 7:30 p.m. H, Chapmanville