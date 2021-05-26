Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

The 2021 Mingo County Middle School Softball All-County team poses with their hardware after being named to the squad on Thursday in Naugatuck, W.Va.

NAUGATUCK — The 2021 Mingo County Middle School Softball All-County Team was announced following the conclusion of the season this past Thursday as the champion Lenore Lady Rangers led the way with five players named. Hailey Newsome, McKenna Osborne, Alexsah Osborne, and Bailee Hall each represented the red-and-white. Runner-up Williamson saw four players named as Kaylee Feye, Lexie Bevins, Myra Bevins, and Kaitlyn Blankenship represented the Lady Wolfpack. Gilbert landed three players on the squad as Delaney Grimmett, Paisley Shannon, and Aylissa Pack represented the Lady Lions while Shanda Kinder and Milia Parker was named from Matewan. Rounding out the squad was Kermit’s Kailey Starr.

