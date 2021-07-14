GOODY, Ky. — The 2021 Belfry Pirate football schedule features another challenging slate of games that features games against three of the state runner-ups from a year ago.
The Pirates and longtime head coach Philip Haywood will take the field to start the season on Friday, Aug 20 as they play on the road at 5A Pulaski County who went 10-2 a season ago.
BHS will return home the following weekend on Aug. 27 for the annual Pike County Bowl matchup as they will host the reigning 5A runner-up in Covington Catholic in a powerhouse matchup.
The schedule doesn’t lighten up moving forward as Belfry will stay home and host the 2A runner-up Lexington Christian before hitting the road on Sept. 10 to play a regular season matchup at rival Louisville Central, who is now competing up in 4A.
One week later the Bucs return to the friendly confines of Philip Haywood Stadium as they welcome cross-county rival Pikeville to town for the highly anticipated matchup with the Panthers. Pikeville has defeated Belfry each of the past two seasons.
Beginning in week six the schedule turns to the district portion of the slate as the next four games are all against district opponents. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 22, BHS will play Magoffin County, Floyd Central, Lawrence County, and Pike Central with a bye week in between.
The 10th and final game of the regular season is no secret as 4A powerhouse Johnson Central travels to Pond Creek and tries to win their fourth straight game over the Pirates.
JC is led by former Pirate standout Jim Matney who guided the Eagles to their first state championship win in 2019 before finishing runner-up again in 2020.
The 10 Belfry opponents feature a combined total record of 65-26 with four of the teams finishing with 10 wins a year ago.
BHS finished the 2020 season with an 8-4 record and fell just short of returning to the Class 3A State Championship game as they lost to eventual champion Ashland Blazer 10-3 in the state semifinals.
2021 BELFRY FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Date Opponent Site 2020 Record
Aug. 20-Pulaski County away (10-2)
Aug. 27-Covington Catholic home Pike County Bowl (10-2)
Sept. 3-Lexington Christian home (10-2)
Sept. 10-Central away (6-1)
Sept. 17-Pikeville home ARH Bowl (6-3)
Sept. 24-Magoffin County home (3-4)
Oct. 1-Floyd Central away (2-4)
Oct.15-Lawrence County home (4-2)
Oct. 22-Pike County Central away (4-5)
Oct. 29- Johnson Central home (10-1)