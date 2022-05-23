GOODY, Ky. — For the first time since 2013 the 15th Region baseball and softball tournaments will be hosted on the campus of Belfry High School.
The two tournaments will be held in separate weeks as the baseball tourney is set to begin on Monday, May 23 while the softball tourney will begin on Monday, May 30.
Head coach Michael Hagy’s Belfry Pirates are coming off of a 12-2 win over Pike Central in the 60th District Championship and boasts the second most wins in the entire region with a record of 24-9.
The Pirates drew 57th District runner-up Johnson Central (13-21) in their opening round contest which is set for the opening game on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
The Golden Eagles are the reigning 15th Region Champions as they won the 2021 tournament, ending Belfry’s in the semifinals by a final of 7-4. Belfry got revenge in two games against JC this season winning 11-9 on March 25 and 8-1 on May 10.
Belfry boasts arguably the top offense in the entire 15th region this season as they have a team batting average of .337 and are averaging over nine runs per game.
Seven of the regular Pirate starters have batting averaged above .300 as junior Jonathan Banks has the top average hitting .432 with 10 doubles, three triples, and 32 RBIs.
Twin-brother Steven Banks leads the club in RBIs with 43 on the season all while hitting .364 with nine doubles, four home runs, and 14 stolen bases. Fellow junior Noah Brown is just under a .400 average as he is hitting .396 with a team best 14 doubles, one homer, 32 RBIs, and a team best 38 runs scored.
Senior Georgetown commit Ashton Deskins is hitting .367 with six doubles, six round-trippers, 35 RBIs, and 36 runs all while boasting the best on base percentage on the team as he has drew 33 walks and 21 hit by pitches.
Freshman centerfielder Isaiah Stanley has had a big season as he is hitting a .358 clip with five doubles, a triple, a home run, 20 RBIs, and 36 runs scored.
Junior catcher Devin Jude is currently hitting .313 with five doubles and 27 RBIs. He is a tough out at the plate as he has also drew 29 walks and been hit by seven pitches.
Senior Parker Hall, who is known more for his pitching as he is also committed to throw for Georgetown, is the seventh Belfry regular to have an average above .300 on the year. In 62 at bats he has a batting average of .323 with two doubles and 19 RBIs.
Junior slugger Jake Varney has seen his average dip this season as he is hitting a .255 clip but he is second on the team in home runs with five and leads the team in walks with 33. He has knocked in 25 runs on the season.
Other contributors for Belfry at the plate are Union commit Tyler Slone (.250 BA, 7 RBIs, 1 double, 1 triple, team best 19 SB), Jonah Adkins (.262, 2 doubles, 12 RBIs), and 8th grade shortstop Chase Varney.
The youngest of the Varney brothers has the top earned run average on the season for Belfry as he boasts a 0.65 ERA in 21.2 innings pitched. Varney has a 5-0 record as a pitcher and has struck out 40 batters on the season while issuing only four walks.
Adkins, a southpaw, leads Belfry in innings pitched on the season as he threw 39.1 innings and has a 3.03 ERA. He has a win-loss record of 3-2 with three saves and has struck out 42 batters and only issued seven walks.
Deskins leads the team in strikeouts with 61 punch outs in 36.1 innings pitched on the season. He has a 3-4 record as a pitcher and an ERA of 2.89. He can struggle with his control at times as he also leads the team in walks allowed with 27.
Hall also has high strikeout numbers during his senior campaign as he has K’d 50 batters in 34.2 innings pitched. He has a 5-1 record with an ERA of 3.63 and has issued 18 walks.
Brown has also appeared in eight games as a pitcher for the Pirates, mostly as a reliver. He has the best strikeout to walk ratio on the team as he has struck out 39 batters while only allowing two walks all season long in 26 innings pitched. He has a 4-1 record and a 2.69 ERA.
Jonathan Banks has also appeared in nine games as a reliver this year for Belfry and has a 1.19 ERA in 17.2 innings. He struck out 20 batters on the season.
Belfry got a key player back from injury late in the year as senior outfielder/pitcher Wyatt Webb returned from a broken wrist he had suffered early in the year.
Webb started in one game as a pitcher and struck out five batters over 4.2 innings and did now allow a run. Last season as a junior Webb had a 4-1 record with a 2.83 ERA as a pitcher and struck out 42 batters in 29.2 innings pitched.
The Pirates are arguably the hottest team in the entire region entering the region tournament as they are winners of nine straight games and have won 19 of their last 23 games since April 1.
Coach Hagy and staff feels that this is their best chance to compete for the 15th Region Championship since they fell to Prestonsburg 3-0 in the championship game in 2013.
Belfry has appeared in three region championships under the guidance of coach Hagy as they also finished as runner-up in 2008 and 2010.
According to longtime Belfry statistician Bennett West, the last time Belfry won the region championship in baseball came in 1962.
15th Region Tournament Schedule (All games at Belfry High School)
Monday, May 23 — Paintsville (22-13) vs. Shelby Valley (18-10), 5:30 pm, Lawrence County (26-7) vs. Pike Central (16-14), 8 pm.
Tuesday, May 24 — Belfry (24-9) vs. Johnson Central (13-21), 5:30 pm, Pikeville (22-11) vs. Prestonsburg (16-13), 8 pm
Wednesday, May 25 — Paintsville/Shelby Valley winner vs. Lawrence County/Pike Central winner, 5:30 pm, Belfry/Johnson Central winner vs. Pikeville/Prestonsburg winner, 8 pm
Thursday, May 26 — Championship, 6:30 p.m.