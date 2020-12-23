GOODY, Ky. —The Belfry Football team were well represented on the 2020 Class AAA Region IV, District 8 All District Team which was released last week, as 11 Pirate players and head coach Philip Haywood were named to the postseason squad.
Standout Belfry senior running back Isaac Dixon was voted as District Player of the Year to no surprise after a year when he was one of the top players statistically in all of AAA.
Dixon ran the ball 125 times for 1,690 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns in 2020, good for over 13 yards per carry. He scored 30 total TDs on the season in only 11 games.
Coach Haywood was named as the District Coach of the Year once again after he led the Pirates to an 8-4 mark and a berth in the KHSAA 3A State Semifinals for the ninth time in the past 11 seasons.
Coach Haywood’s eight victories in 2020 moved his career win total up to 456, which is the most by a head coach in the history of Kentucky High School football.
Besides Dixon, the 10 other Pirates to be named to the 2020 All-District Team were senior linebacker/tight end Brad Lowe, senior quarterback/safety Brett Coleman, senior linebacker Seth Mounts, senior offensive lineman Logan McCoy, senior offensive lineman Aidan Smith, senior offensive lineman Spencer Hensley, senior defensive back Tyler Chaffin, junior defensive back Zayne Hatfield, senior offensive lineman Tristan Dotson, and junior offensive lineman Cameron Hensley.
The Class AAA Region IV, District 8 All District Team is selected by the district coaches.