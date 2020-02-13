WEST WILLIAMSON − The West Virginia Department of Highways is working to clean up a massive rock slide that occurred on Wednesday night at the intersection of Old U.S. 52 and Armory Road in West Williamson.
The slide caused a one car crash that resulted in a Williamson man suffering minor injuries and has closed down that section of road just past the old Tunnel Drive Inn toward Fairview Addition for "possibly two days."
Shawn Williamson was the driver of the vehicle, a white Range Rover, and was treated at the scene for minor injuries. According to a family member, he is extremely sore but is very thankful to be alive.
DOH District 2 District Manager Scott Eplin was at the scene Thursday and said an emergency contract was agreed upon with Jason Hannah to begin the lengthy cleanup.
Williamson Fire Department and Williamson Police Department responded to the initial call from Mingo County 911 dispatchers just before 10 p.m. Wednesday night.
On Thursday morning, Veolia Water Project Manager Zachary Maynard said the slide had caused a break in a water line, which put nearby customers under a boil-water notice.
The boil-water advisory affects customers who live in West Williamson from Tunnel Drive Inn to Duba's and customers along Ky. 292 in South Williamson from State Electric to Wilson Loop.
He said that the advisory will be in effect until further notice.
Maynard asked that any residents who are without water to contact City Hall at 304-235-1510. He said that Veolia would provide bottled water to those who needed it.
The slide also knocked over power, telephone and internet lines, causing outages to customers in the Williamson area.