CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) on Sunday confirmed the death of an 88-year-old female from Marion County as a result of COVID-19.
Marion County is in northern West Virginia, just south of Monongalia County.
The death was confirmed through the Marion County Health Department and United Hospital Center. To protect the patient’s privacy, no additional details will be released, according to a release.
“We extend our sincere condolences to this family,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Kanawha County reported that its confirmed cases are up to 28 as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) updated the total positive case count 124 as of Sunday.
As of Sunday, 3,108 West Virginia residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 124 positive, 2,984 negative and one death.
A testing site is available at MedExpress Urgent Care Center, 123 Enterprise Drive, Logan. Call 304-752-0183 before leaving your home.
In Kentucky, the first four confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were reported Sunday in Boyd County.
The Ashland-Boyd County Health Department said all four patients have been in self-isolation, and none are hospitalized. No additional information about the patient was released. Kentucky is up to 439 confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Associated Press reports that for most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the virus.