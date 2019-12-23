WILLIAMSON — Veolia Water Project Manager Zack Maynard announced a change in the garbage pickup for the city of Williamson during the Christmas Holiday.
Veolia will not be working on Tuesday during Christmas Eve or on Wednesday which is Christmas day, but will pick back up on Thursday, Dec. 26.
On Thursday, Veolia will do the scheduled pickups from Tuesday and Wednesday and then on Friday they will pick up both Thursday's trash as well as the regular Friday pickups.
City of Williamson Holiday garbage pickup schedule:
Tuesday, Dec. 24-No Pickup
Wednesday, Dec. 25-No Pickup
Thursday, Dec. 26-Trash from Tuesday and Wednesday
Friday, Dec. 27, Trash From Thursday and Friday