WILLIAMSON — The Williamson City Police Department is searching for a local man after he allegedly beat a woman in the head with a hammer on Monday, March 2, leaving her in critical condition.
According to Williamson Police Chief Grady Dotson, John "Turtle" Adkins, 48, has active warrants and is currently on the run from law enforcement.
Dotson said that Adkins, who goes by the alias of "Turtle", allegedly entered a residence in Williamson and struck a female in the head with a hammer, leaving a large laceration.
The victim was taken to Williamson Memorial Hospital and then transported to Charleston where she was in ICU, but has since been downgraded to stable condition and is on the mend, according to Dotson.
Chief Dotson asks that anyone with any information that would lead to the arrest of Adkins to please contact the police station at (304)-235-2570, or contact the Mingo County 911 Dispatch.
Dotson said Adkins is known to hang out in the Williamson area, as well as in the Belfry and Aflex areas of Pike County, Kentucky.
He said that if you see Adkins out in public, do not approach him as he is dangerous. Just simply call police and tell them where he is located.