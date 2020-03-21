WILLIAMSON — Williamson Memorial Hospital announced on Saturday afternoon that would no longer be allowing visitors to the hospital, amid the 2019 Novel Coronavirus outbreak.
"To protect our patients, community, and employees from the potential spread of COVID-19, effective immediately, no visitors are permitted until further notice," a post on the hospital's Facebook page read.
"Thank you to our patients and families for your cooperation and understanding with our temporary visitation policy. Williamson Memorial Hospital's focus is to deliver high quality, safe care to our community."
West Virginia residents can stay up to date on COVID-19 by visiting coronavirus.wv.gov or calling a toll free hotline at 1-800-887-4304.