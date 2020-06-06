WILLIAMSON — Williamson Health and Wellness Center announced in a press release on Saturday evening that five of the Center's employees, including a Nurse Practitioner, had tested positive for COVID-19.
"In the interest if keeping our patients and community up to date on the COVID-19 Pandemic, Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) has treated positive cases from our patient population and within our staff, including WHWC Nurse Practitioner, Sidney Cline (who gave permission for his information to be shared publicly due to patients' concern.) Mr. Cline is quarantined and recovering at his residence," the release said. "Four other support staff, who were exposed to Mr. Cline, also have tested positive. They are also quarantined and recovering at their homes. Everyone having contact with Mr. Cline or any of our staff have been notified by our office or the health department."
WHWC said in the release that they have been performing COVID-19 screenings at the facility since early March, being one of the first test sites in the state, and like every other healthcare facility in the area have had patients test positive and have followed all all state and county guidelines for testing, notification, and quarantine.
"We take very seriously the privacy of our patients and staff. We are legally obligated to inform any patient or staff member who may have been exposed, to identify and recommend testing and quarantine if necessary," the release said. "If you were at risk of exposure from our office, you have already been notified and testing has been recommended. If you have not been contacted by our office or the health department, then you have not been exposed and are not at risk."
The release noted that the clinic is compromised of eight different locations occupying over 100,000 square feet.
The release also said that any employee who was exposed and tested positive is quarantined and recovering at their homes while all other staff who was exposed has been tested and are negative. No other providers have tested positive.
WHWC said that their staff has temperature checks ever morning prior to entering their work area.
"State guidelines are any temperature over 100.4 requires testing, but our personal guidelines are much more stringent," the release said. "Any staff member with a temperature reading of 99.0 or above, or having any COVID symptoms, is evaluated, tested if necessary, and sent home to quarantine while awaiting results."
Personal Protection Equipment is also worn by by all staff and providers and any vendor or delivery person entering their offices under goes the same screening process.
Patients with any concerns regarding a future office visit may note that WHWC is still offering appointments by Healor, Telehealth, and Doximety.