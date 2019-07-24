WILLIAMSON — The 2019 class of inductees for the Williamson High School Athletic Hall of Fame have been released by the board of directors.
Seven new members will be inducted this September at the annual induction dinner to be held at the Williamson Fieldhouse.
Ralph Adkins III, a graduate of the class of 1974, lettered in football and track as a sophomore, junior and senior. Adkins, a lineman, was honorable mention all-state his senior season. He was a Williamson Daily News (WDN) All-Area selection his junior and senior seasons. Adkins was one of the captains of the Wolfpack football squad during his senior campaign. He was awarded the Tony Gentile 110% Award at the WHS sports banquet his senior year and was the Star of Stars for the W.Va. squad in the Kiwanis Senior Bowl in 1974.
Walter Childress, a graduate of the class of 1984, was the starting point guard on the 1983 Class AA state championship basketball team. He was a WDN All-Area selection his senior season. He was honorable mention all-state his senior season. He was a member of the Mingo County Junior High championship team for the Cubpack his freshman year and was the Most Valuable Player in the county tourney. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran and an air traffic controller.
Margaret Howard Fletcher, a graduate of the class of 1969, is a longtime educator in Mingo County and served as a teacher, coach and principal, many years for WHS. She served as cheerleading coach from 1988 to 1999 and coached the only state cheerleading championship for Williamson High School. Her cheer squads won 8 sectional and 5 regional titles and she took 3 cheerleaders to the Hula Bowl in 1992. She also served as the Lady Wolfpack's softball coach from 1993-1999, winning several sectional and regional titles. She was the WDN Softball Coach of the year in 1997.
Jarrid McCormick, a graduate of the class of 2010, lettered four years in baseball and basketball, three years in golf and one year in football. He served as captain of the basketball team in 2009-10. He was a recipient of the Cecil Hatfield Baseball Award in 2009 and 2010. He was special honorable mention all-state in baseball from 2008-10. He participated in the North-South baseball game after his senior season. He played American Legion baseball and also played at Pikeville College for one season. He has been a local youth and high school baseball coach.
Dwayne Meadows, a graduate of the class of 1999, lettered in football for three years. He was a WDN All-Area selection in 1990 and 1991. He was co-captain of the Wolfpack football team his senior season. He was a second team all-state selection in 1991. He was a recipient of the Tony Gentile 110% award his senior season. He was selected to play in the 1992 Kiwanis Senior Bowl game. He was also an assistant football coach at Williamson High School and middle school.
Jamie Phillips, a graduate of the class of 1983, lettered in basketball in 1982 and 1983. He was a first team all-state selection as a junior and senior. He was also a WDN first team selection in 1982 and 1983. He was a starting center for the 1983 Class AA state championship basketball team. He received a Division One scholarship to East Tennessee State where he played basketball from 1983-87.
Phyllis "Jiunta" Moricle, was a graduate of the class of 1942. "Fillie" was a very proud and longtime member of the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Committee. She served as the committee's secretary and was very active in honoring past WHS graduates and athletes. Her work for the Hall of Fame was a source of joy and accomplishment for her. Fillie always enjoyed the reunions with some of her husband's former players, the late John Moricle, who was a longtime and successful football coach for the Wolfpack.
The induction dinner will be held Thursday, Sept. 26, at 6 p.m., with a social and hospitality hour at 5 p.m. This is the weekend prior to the WHS All-Class reunion. Tickets for the dinner are $35 for adults and $25 for children 18 and under. They can be purchased from Cecil Hatfield at 1726 West 5th Ave., Williamson, or call 304-235-4001, or from Kyle Lovern, 38 West 2nd Ave, Williamson, WV 25661 or call 304-236-3526.
Kyle Lovern is editor for the Williamson Daily News. He can be contacted at 304-236-3526 or via e-mail at klovern@HDMediaLLC.com