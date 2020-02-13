UPDATE : 1:20 p.m. 2/14: Veolia Water Project Manager Zachary Maynard says that the boiled water advisory has now been lifted for both of the affected areas.
WILLIAMSON — Veolia Water Project Manager Zachary Maynard says that the following areas are under a boiled water advisory until further notice due to the massive rock slide that occurred on West 3rd Avenue (Old U.S. 52) on Wednesday night.
The boiled water advisory affects customers who live in West Williamson from Tunnel Drive Inn to Duba's and customers along Ky. Route 292 in South Williamson from State Electric to Wilson Loop.
Maynard asked that any residents that are without water to contact City Hall at (304)-235-1510. He said that Veolia would be providing bottled water to those who needed it.