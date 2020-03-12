NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley Panthers are returning to the bright lights of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center for the 14th time next week as they punched their ticket to the Class A State Tournament with a 41-38 win on Wednesday night in the Class A Region IV Co-Final at home over Parkersburg Catholic.
"Thank you Jesus!," Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson exclaimed after the win. "You gotta give these kids all the credit, they battled all year long against a tough schedule. I'm just tickled to death with the effort these kids put in...luckily we made enough foul-shots down the stretch, and we're dancing again in Charleston."
Tug Valley received the No. 8 seed in the Class A Tournament which is set to begin on Thursday, March 19 in Charleston. The Panthers will play No. 1 seed Williamstown (24-1) in a 5:30 p.m. tip in what will be a rematch from a game on Feb. 7, when the Yellowjackets traveled to Naugatuck and defeated Tug Valley 51-49.
In their win on Wednesday night against the Crusaders, Tug Valley sophomore forward Ethan Colegrove led the Panthers (13-12) as he scored a game high 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds while going 9-10 at the charity stripe. Colegrove scored 10 points in the fourth for TVHS, including two clutch free-throws to put his team up by three with two seconds left in the game.
Coach Thompson was singing the praises of his big man following the win for stepping up in the clutch moment, after struggling at the line for much of the season shooting just over 55 percent on the year coming into the game.
"I'm so proud of Ethan," coach Thompson said. "I remember earlier in the year we played up at St. Joe and he air-balled two in a row late in the game. And then tonight in a regional championship he steps up and knocks down two big ones...that's just a testament to the kind of player he is, he's a winner."
The Crusaders (15-10) came out hot to start the game as they rode the hot-hand of senior Patrick Copen to an early 10-4 lead, with eight of the ten points coming from Copen.
The Panthers trimmed the PC lead to 10-6 at the end of one and carried that momentum over into the second quarter as they went on an 8-0 run to start the stanza and took a 14-10 lead after a floater and a pair of free-throws by junior Ian Reed.
The Crusaders chipped away at the Panther lead and cut it to 18-17 late in the half after two buckets by Copen, but Colegrove got a bucket to go right before the horn after a nice dish from Zach Savage to give TVHS the 20-17 lead going into the break
Tug Valley raced ahead to a six-point lead at 26-20 mid-way through the third quarter, but PCHS cut the lead down to two at 26-24 with time winding down in the third.
The Panthers got a clutch bucket in the closing seconds of the quarter as Caleb May drove into the lane and kicked it out to junior Justin Hall who drilled a long three from the left-wing at the buzzer to give his team a 29-24 lead going into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was action packed, as PC scored the first three points to cut the Panther lead to two at 29-27 before buckets by Colegrove and May helped TVHS never relinquish the lead.
The Panthers took the 35-31 lead after a nice drive by May with 3:15 to go, but William Hart drilled a three 25 seconds later to cut the lead down to one at 35-34.
Following the trey, Colegrove for Tug Valley and Jeb Boice for Parkersburg Catholic each sunk a pair of baskets in the closing two minutes as Tug Valley held onto a slim 39-38 lead with less than 20 seconds to go in the game.
After a missed free throw by the Panthers, PC head coach Rob Strcula called a timeout to try and take the lead. He drew a play up for Copen in the corner but he forced up contested shot from the corner and it came up well-short, as Colegrove grabbed the rebound and proceeded to go to the line and sink two clutch free throws to push the lead back up to three at41-38.
With still two seconds on the clock and just a one-possession game, Boice threw a perfect pass the length of the court to Xavier Collie who fired up a three from the left corner, but it was just off the mark as Panther nation erupted and stormed the court after winning their 14th Region Championship.
May joined Colegrove in double-figures for the Panthers as he finished with 13 points, including 9-10 at the charity stripe. Reed followed him with four points, while Hall scored three, and Easton Davis finished with two to round out the scoring for TVHS.
Copen finished the night with 19 points for on 7-20 shooting, but was held to only five points on 1-7 shooting in the second half. Coach Thompson credited one of his role players for coming in and slowing down the leading scorer for PCHS.
"We started Zach (Savage) on him, he kind of struggled a little bit with him (Copen). He's a talented player," coach Thompson said after the win. "Then Justin Hall came in there and I thought did an excellent job with him. There's only so much you can do with a player like him, he's going to get a certain amount. But luckily we were able to slow him down just enough."
Boice was the only other Crusader to land in double-figures as he finished with 10, while Hart tallied five and Collie rounded out the scoring with four.
With the win the Panthers improve to one game above .500 on the season at 13-12 and picked up their 14th Region Championship in school history. TVHS is now 7-0 in Region Finals at Naugatuck since the inception of the Co-Regional format in 2010.
For coach Thompson, who returned to the sidelines in Naugatuck this season after a four-year hiatus, it is his 6th Region Championship as head man of the Panthers as he also led Tug Valley to the State Tournament in 2009, 2010, 2012, 2013, and 2015, winning back-to-back state titles in 2012 and 2013.