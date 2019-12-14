HUNTINGTON — The Tug Valley Panthers added to their trophy case as they claimed a 3rd consecutive Class A State Championship on Saturday afternoon at the 2019 WVSSAC State Cheer Competition inside the Cam Henderson Center on the campus of Marshall University.
The Tug Valley program has certified their spot as one of the state's cheer dynastys as they have now won seven State Championships, all coming since 2005. They claimed class A titles in 2005, 2012, 2017, and 2018 and won the title in Class AA in 2009 and 2011.
Tug Valley won with a team score of 351.8 which was a good distance ahead of runner-up Midland Trail who finished with a score of 317.52. The Tolsia Rebels finished 3rd with a team score of 315.2
Prior to the Class A Competition, Tug Valley head coach Tara Mitchell Wolford was also recognized at mid-court for being named the 2019 WVSSAC Cheer Coach of the Year earlier in 2019. Wolford was assisted this season by Marie White.