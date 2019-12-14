Williamson, WV (25661)

Today

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.