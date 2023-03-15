Williamson’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — No. 2 seed Tug Valley overcame a cold-shooting first half in Wednesday night's Class A quarterfinal against Wahama and stormed back from a halftime deficit for a 63-45 win inside the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.

The Panthers (23-3) advance to the semifinals, where they will play No. 3 seed Tucker County (20-4) on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.

