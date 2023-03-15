CHARLESTON — No. 2 seed Tug Valley overcame a cold-shooting first half in Wednesday night's Class A quarterfinal against Wahama and stormed back from a halftime deficit for a 63-45 win inside the Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center.
The Panthers (23-3) advance to the semifinals, where they will play No. 3 seed Tucker County (20-4) on Friday morning at 9:30 a.m.
"Thank you, Jesus, that we got this one," Tug Valley coach Garland "Rabbit" Thompson said. "I've got to start with Wahama. They hadn't been here since 1970, and they just came out and whipped our butts the first half. There was a lot of red and white. I could hear their crowd. They're very well-coached and were ready to play. I'm very thankful tonight that we got a W and are advancing to semifinal Friday."
Tug Valley jumped out to an early lead as Braydun Ferris scored their first eight points of the game and helped them take a 13-6 lead after the first quarter of play.
Tug Valley couldn't buy a bucket in the second quarter, however, shooting 2 for 13 from the floor, while Wahama found its groove, hitting 6 of 14 shots, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range.
The White Falcons rallied to take their first lead at 22-21 after a trey from Alex Hardwick with 3:33 left in the second quarter, and they took a 27-22 into halftime.
Tug Valley ended the first half shooting only 2 for 16 from 3-point range.
"Sometimes in the first half we let our offense dictate our defense," Thompson said. "Then once the second half started and we started making a few shots, our defense picked up a bit. They started feeling good about themselves. And that's what they are capable of."
The Panthers started the third period on a blistering 19-2 run and entered the fourth ahead 47-34 lead after a layup by Joey Gollihue.
Tug Valley finished the period shooting 11 for 14 from the field, and 3 of 6 from deep. Wahama shot just 2 for 10 in the third period, including 0 of 2 from 3-point range.
"The ball just didn't go through the rim very well," Wahama coach Billy Zuspan said. "I felt like we just had too many empty possessions right there in a row that allowed them to get out and get ahead. Then we were really playing from behind the rest of the second half."
Wahama never got closer than 11 points in the fourth quarter. Tug Valley outscored the White Falcons 41-18 in the second half.
Ferris, a freshman, paced Tug Valley with 22 points and six assists, shooting 9 for 13 from the field in his first game in the venue.
"It started with the first basket. All my nerves left me," Ferris said. "Then all my teammates got going and we were rolling from there."
Gollihue, who was 0 for 9 from the floor at the half with no points, finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. He had a rim-rattling slam that took all the wind out of the sails of Wahama in the fourth quarter.
Parker Davis was the third Panther to reach double figures with 13 points, including a trio of 3-pointers.
Josiah Lloyd was the lone White Falcon in double figures as he had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Sawyer VanMatre was right behind him with nine points and seven boards.
Coach Thompson's team now turns their attention to Tucker County on Friday as the Panthers and the Mountain Lions will face off with a berth in the state championship on the line. Tucker defeated East Hardy in their quarterfinal game earlier on Wednesday, 77-51.
"We got our hands full," coach Thompson said of the matchup with Tucker County. "They're very big and very strong. They all shot it well. We've got our hands full. Here they come, now they're going to pound. Let's see if we can hit back here on Friday."
WAHAMA 6 21 7 11 -- 45: J. Lloyd 10, S. VanMatre 9, B. Zuspan 7, E. Rickard 7, E. Gray 7, A. Hardwick 5.
TUG VALLEY 13 9 25 16 -- 63: B. Ferris 22, J. Gollihue 13, P. Davis 13, A. Davis 6, B. Marcum 6, J. Wagoner
HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.