WILLIAMSON — Three residents of an apartment complex on Elm Street in Williamson and two firemen were injured after the three story, six unit building caught fire early Saturday morning, according to the Williamson Fire Department.
Multiple agencies are continuing to investigating the blaze, including the WFD, Williamson Police Department, and The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office, and were still on scene late Saturday night.
The two Williamson firefighters, who went unnamed in a social media post on the WFD's Facebook page, both suffered second degree burns to their face and ears during a defensive attack on the third floor of the structure.
The three residents suffered minor injuries or health problems and were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, according to the post.
The WFD was first notified of the fire at 6:29 a.m. and flames were already shooting through the roof of the building when they arrived.
An initial interior attack simultaneously from both the front and the rear of the structure was quickly abandoned because of extreme conditions and the fight became defensive from the outside of the building.
The structure was deemed a total loss with considerable areas on the inside having collapsed. Two single-family homes on both sides of the structure received very minor damages.
Seven people in total were left homeless due to the fire.
This makes four separate structure fires that have occurred in downtown Williamson since mid-February. The first three fires have all been the result of what fire officials say is suspected arson, but no arrests have been made.
Further details will be released regarding the most recent fire as the investigation continues.