LOGAN – There are now three confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Logan County as of Tuesday afternoon.
The first individual who to test positive was announced on Tuesday, March 24. The individual is an elderly person in their late 60s with very mild symptoms, according to Steve Browning, director of the Logan County Health Department. The person is from Logan and recently returned from traveling out-of-state.
“Their symptoms have been very mild,” Browning said. “I spoke with this person (recently) and they informed me that they are doing quite well at this time.”
Browning said a case in Logan County was “inevitable” and urged all residents to continue following state and CDC guidelines for reducing the spread of the disease.
“This was going to happen at some point, and there’s no need to take any other action,” Browning said. “It wasn’t a community transmission. This person contracted it elsewhere, not in this state even, and has been isolated since the onset, so we’ll start investigating the contacts tomorrow and we’ll go from there. This was inevitable to happen, so just continue to keep your distance and make smart decisions.”
The person was swabbed for testing at an off-site location and has been self-quarantined since the onset of symptoms.
Logan Regional Medical Center confirmed a second case in a media release on Sunday night. The patient is currently in isolation at the hospital.
“We are continuing to work closely with the Logan County Health Department and the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources (DHHR) and following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to ensure the safety of our patients, the clinical teams who have been caring for this patient and all those within our facility,” the statement reads. “Our hospital is prepared with the appropriate plans to detect, protect and respond. We have been preparing for the potential of COVID-19 in our community for several weeks, building upon the robust emergency operations plan we have in place year-round.”
“We want to reassure our community that it is safe to come to the hospital should you or your family need care. We stand ready to serve you,” the statement concludes.
A third case was confirmed by the Logan County Health Department on Tuesday afternoon. The person is a female in their 50s who has been isolating at home for quite some time, Browning said. Browning added that the case is traveled related and is an expected one.
According to Browning, there have been 41 COVID-19 tests conducted in Logan County as of Tuesday afternoon. Statewide, there have been 146 positive cases, 3,682 negative cases and one death.