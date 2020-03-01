hoops logo.jpg

The drawings were made on Saturday afternoon for the 15th Region Girls' and Boys' Basketball Tournaments which will begin on Monday, March 2 and conclude on Monday, March 9 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville. 

Below are the schedules for both tournaments in full:

2020 Girls' 15th Region Tournament

Monday March 2nd

6:30 Martin County vs Floyd Central

8:15 Shelby Valley vs Pike Central

Tuesday March 3rd

6:30 Belfry vs Johnson Central

8:15 Lawrence County vs Pikeville

Friday March 6th

6:30/8:15 Semi-Finals

Saturday March 7th

5:00 Championship

2020 Boys 15th Region Tournament:

Wednesday March 4th

6:30 Pikeville vs Belfry

8:15 Martin County vs Prestonsburg

Thursday March 5th

6:30 Lawrence County vs Paintsville

8:15 Phelps vs Shelby Valley

Saturday March 7th

Semi-Final Games

Monday March 9th

7:00 Championship Game