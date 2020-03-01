The drawings were made on Saturday afternoon for the 15th Region Girls' and Boys' Basketball Tournaments which will begin on Monday, March 2 and conclude on Monday, March 9 at Appalachian Wireless Arena in Pikeville.
Below are the schedules for both tournaments in full:
2020 Girls' 15th Region Tournament
Monday March 2nd
6:30 Martin County vs Floyd Central
8:15 Shelby Valley vs Pike Central
Tuesday March 3rd
6:30 Belfry vs Johnson Central
8:15 Lawrence County vs Pikeville
Friday March 6th
6:30/8:15 Semi-Finals
Saturday March 7th
5:00 Championship
2020 Boys 15th Region Tournament:
Wednesday March 4th
6:30 Pikeville vs Belfry
8:15 Martin County vs Prestonsburg
Thursday March 5th
6:30 Lawrence County vs Paintsville
8:15 Phelps vs Shelby Valley
Saturday March 7th
Semi-Final Games
Monday March 9th
7:00 Championship Game